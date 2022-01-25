Granite City man charged with murder after allegedly firing gun into building

A Granite City man has been charged with the murder of a 54-year old Washington Park resident.

Police say Alexander Graham was shot at 12:44 a.m. on January 22 in the 5700 block of Westmoreland Street in Washington Park. He later died at a St. Louis hospital.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody a short time later.

On Sunday, Michael A. Wilmington, 55, was charged by St. Clair County State's Attorney James Gomric's office with one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated discharge of a weapon in connection with Graham's death.

Prosecutors allege that Wilmington knowingly fired his gun at the building with an intent to kill.

Wilmington is being held on $1 million bond.

Illinois State Police, Washington Park Police and St. Ann, Missouri police investigated the shooting. Any possible motive has not been released.

