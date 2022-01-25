 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Granite City man charged with murder after allegedly firing gun into building

  • 0

A Granite City man has been charged with the murder of a 54-year old Washington Park resident.

Police say Alexander Graham was shot at 12:44 a.m. on January 22 in the 5700 block of Westmoreland Street in Washington Park. He later died at a St. Louis hospital.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody a short time later.

On Sunday, Michael A. Wilmington, 55, was charged by St. Clair County State's Attorney James Gomric's office with one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated discharge of a weapon in connection with Graham's death.

Prosecutors allege that Wilmington knowingly fired his gun at the building with an intent to kill.

Wilmington is being held on $1 million bond.

Illinois State Police, Washington Park Police and St. Ann, Missouri police investigated the shooting. Any possible motive has not been released.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sound of ice flow on Mississippi River

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News