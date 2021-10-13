Girl critical, security guard also hurt in Chicago shooting

CHICAGO — A girl was critically injured and a security guard also was wounded in a shooting at a Chicago high school, authorities said.

The girl, a student at the school, was shot three times in the abdomen and was in critical condition at Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. The guard was shot at least six times in the left arm and back and was in fair condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 3 p.m. at Wendell Phillips Academy High School on Chicago’s South Side as school was letting out, authorities said.

Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said the guard had just opened one of the doors when he was hit. The girl apparently had just walked out of the doorway.

The shooter fled the scene, Deenihan told reporters outside the school.

“The security guard opened up a door and immediately there was an offender in the street area who started shooting in the security guard’s direction,” he said. “We do not know if it’s targeted or not,” he said.

No one was in custody late Tuesday afternoon, Deenihan said.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

