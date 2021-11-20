Girl charged with murder in stabbing outside Springfield high school

The girl was charged in juvenile court but Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright says he will petition the court to have her charged as adult — a move that would mean she would face a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison if she is convicted as an adult.
What police have described as an altercation happened Wednesday afternoon outside Lanphier High School. Eighteen-year-old Pierre Scott Jr. was killed. A 16-year-old student was also injured but authorities have described the teen's injuries as non-life threatening.
Officials have not confirmed whether any of those involved in the altercation were students at the high school.
When Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Illinois Way Forward Act into law in August, he put the state squarely on the side of a growing movement against the federal government’s vast immigration detention system. The law banned cities and counties statewide from renting out beds in their jails to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and it required counties that already had ICE detention contracts to end them by Jan. 1.