Girl charged with murder in stabbing outside Springfield high school

SPRINGFIELD - A 15-year-old girl has been charged with murder in this week's slaying of another teen outside a high school in Springfield.

The Springfield Police announced late Friday afternoon that officers arrested the girl earlier in the day and took her to Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center.

The teen, whose name has not been released because she is a minor, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The girl was charged in juvenile court but Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright says he will petition the court to have her charged as adult — a move that would mean she would face a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison if she is convicted as an adult.

What police have described as an altercation happened Wednesday afternoon outside Lanphier High School. Eighteen-year-old Pierre Scott Jr. was killed. A 16-year-old student was also injured but authorities have described the teen's injuries as non-life threatening.

Officials have not confirmed whether any of those involved in the altercation were students at the high school.

