Four shot Saturday, including toddler, Chicago police say

CHICAGO — A toddler who was inside a home in the Calumet Heights neighborhood when he was shot was among several people wounded during Saturday attacks, police said.

About 10:45 a.m. the 3-year-old boy was in residence in the 9300 block of South Escanaba Avenue when he was shot in the back, according to a police media notification.

The boy was taken first to Trinity Hospital and then to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

In separate shootings Saturday, three men were left in critical condition, police said. The latest of those attacks happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 500 block of North Leamington Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

Police said a 37-year-old man was standing on the street when someone drove past and fired in his direction, shooting him in his side. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, police said.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., a 21-year-old man was shot in the Uptown neighborhood.

Police said the he was inside of a vehicle in the 900 block of West Montrose Avenue when someone in an SUV began to fire shots, striking him in the back. The man got himself to Weiss Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Shortly before 10:45 a.m., a 22-year-old man was inside a residence in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue when he heard shots from outside and felt pain. He was struck in the abdomen, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Detectives were investigating.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0