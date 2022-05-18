Former tow truck driver convicted of murder in 2017 road rage shooting in DuPage Co.

OAK BROOK — A 39-year-old former Lansing man faces 45 years to life in prison after being convicted of murder Wednesday for a 2017 road rage shooting in Oak Brook.

Anthony Tilmon was found guilty of first-degree murder by Judge John Kinsella in DuPage County after a five-day bench trial, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin announced in a news release. Tilmon has been held on $3 million since his arrest on April 26, 2017.

According to the release, around 4:50 p.m. on April 21, 2017, Eduardo Munoz, 43, of Florida, was traveling eastbound on I-88 in Oak Brook. While driving, Munoz and Tillmon were involved in some type of "road rage" incident and appeared to be yelling at each other.

Shortly thereafter, near the I-294 Interchange, Tillmon pulled his vehicle alongside the driver's side of Munoz's semitrailer, pointed a handgun at Munoz and pulled the trigger, hitting Munoz three times as he was driving. Following the shooting, Tillmon exited the highway and sped away, the release said.

An Illinois State Police and the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office investigation of the shooting led authorities to Tillmon, according to the release.

On April 25, 2017, Tillmon turned himself in to authorities at the DuPage County Sheriff's Office. After being shot, Munoz was able to pull his semitrailer to the right shoulder of the road. He was found in the driver's seat of the semitrailer and transported to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced dead due to multiple gunshot wounds.

"First and foremost, I want to again express my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Munoz," Berlin said in a statement. "There is no excuse whatsoever for Mr. Tillmon's violent actions. Because of his complete disregard for human life, including Mr. Munoz's and the entire motoring public's, he now finds himself facing the possibility of spending the rest of his life behind bars. The miracle of this entire tragic situation is that somehow, after being shot multiple times, Mr. Munoz managed to safely get his truck to the shoulder of the road possibly saving countless lives."

According to relatives in 2017, at the time of the shooting Munoz was on his way to Northlake, where he grew up and still lived, after being on the road during the week. He had a commercial driver's license in Florida, records showed.

Tillmon's next court appearance is scheduled for June 28, 2022, for return of the Presentence Report, the release said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0