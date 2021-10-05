Former Northwestern professor takes witness stand, describes stabbing

The former Northwestern professor accused in the gruesome slaying of his young boyfriend took the stand Tuesday and in tearful, often strained tones, said it was his British companion Andrew Warren who fatally stabbed Trenton Cornell that night in July 2017.

But, Wyndham Lathem told jurors, afterward he felt wracked with guilt, thinking he was also culpable for Cornell’s death — which he characterized as a kinky, meth-fueled threesome gone horribly wrong.

“I put Andrew and Trent in the same room, I gave Andrew the drugs, I took out a knife without telling Andrew about safe role play with knives,” he said on the stand, red-faced, his eyes squeezed shut. “I brought that drywall saw into the bedroom and I didn’t stop Andrew from hurting him, I didn’t, I hid in the bathroom like a coward.”

Lathem is expected to be cross-examined Tuesday evening after a brief recess. Prosecutors put Warren, their centerpiece witness, on the stand last week to testify that it was Lathem’s idea to kill his boyfriend. Warren testified he only joined in after Lathem had begun to stab Cornell.

Lathem, by contrast, told jurors that he had invited Warren over for a threesome with Cornell. The three of them used meth, which Lathem and Cornell commonly took to boost libido, the former professor said, and Lathem told Warren they could use a drywall knife thinking it would be part of consensual, kinky knife-play.

Lathem was running the dull side of the drywall knife down Cornell’s back when he felt someone else get on the bed, he testified.

“All of a sudden Trent, he freezes, and a split second later he starts screaming … his head is right next to mine screaming in my ear. He’s screaming in my ear,” Lathem testified, with tears in his eyes. “It’s like this melee that follows, like I’m getting smacked and getting hit and I’m trying to block and defend myself because I don’t know what’s happening, I don’t know what Andrew is doing to him.”

Lathem said he managed to get out of the bed and ran to the bathroom, listening to Cornell’s screams.

“I hear him yell, ‘Help me,’ ” he said, then broke down into sobs on the witness stand. “I didn’t help him, I just stayed in the bathroom and he killed him.”

The two men fled Chicago after the slaying, sparking a nationwide manhunt that ended more than a week later when Lathem and Warren turned themselves in the Bay Area.

Lathem testified that he cleared out the drug paraphernalia from his apartment, took some cash and left, believing that police would blame him for Cornell’s murder.

And during their travels across the country, Lathem became suicidal, and unsuccessfully attempted to kill himself at least twice, he testified.

