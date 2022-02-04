Former Metro East teacher charged with having sex with students

EDWARDSVILLE — A former Roxana School District teacher was charged Friday with multiple counts of sexual assault and abuse related to allegations of sex with two students under 18.

Danielle C. Fischer, 29, of Edwardsville, was charged with four counts of criminal sexual assault, all Class 1 felonies; and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, all Class 2 felonies.

According to court documents and information from the Edwardsville Police Department, on June 5 Fischer allegedly performed sexual acts with two male students, 17 and 16 at the time, at her home in Edwardsville.

The Edwardsville Police Department received notification about the incident from the Roxana Police Department on Jan. 26 and began an investigation. That resulted in the execution of a search warrant Feb. 1 at Fischer's residence. She was taken into custody at that time.

Fischer was a permanent substitute teacher in the Roxana School District during the 2020-2021 school year. She also had worked for the Alton School District during the 2021-2022 school year.

Bail was set at $200,000 for Fischer. According to the Edwardsville Police Department, as of Friday she was in custody at the Madison County Jail.

