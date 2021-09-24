Former Illinois State Police Merit Board financial officer accused of filing false overtime reports

CHICAGO — A former top financial officer with the Illinois State Police Merit Board has been indicted by a grand jury in Springfield for allegedly padding her salary significantly by filing for overtime she didn’t work.
Jenny Thornley, 41, a political activist whose campaign work has included Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s 2018 run for governor, is accused in an indictment issued of stealing between $10,000 and $100,000 by allegedly forging documents purportedly signed by Jack Garcia, the merit board’s executive director.
As Garcia started investigating the overtime claims in early 2020, Thornley reached out to multiple ranking officials in the Pritzker administration and first lady M.K. Pritzker, according to separate filings in federal civil court.
Thornley was terminated from her post as the board’s chief fiscal officer and director of personnel in July 2020. In a federal lawsuit filed last April that names both the board and Garcia as defendants, Thornley claims she was fired by the merit board in retaliation after she filed complaints alleging sexual harassment and abuse by Garcia. He denied those charges.
An outside review for the merit board led by former federal prosecutor Christina Egan found evidence sufficient to support a finding that Thornley forged documents to make “payments for herself for overtime she did not work.”
The review also found evidence “insufficient to support a finding that Garcia sexually assaulted Thornley.”
Thornley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Pritzker spokeswoman Emily Bittner said in a statement issued Thursday that the administration “takes allegations of sexual and professional misconduct seriously.”
“The Police Merit Board is an independent body, but the board members moved forward with the administration’s advice to hire an outside law firm to review the facts in the matter and place individuals on administrative leave as needed to allow the investigation to go forward,” Bittner said.
Initially, state officials put both Garcia and Thornley on administrative leave given the seriousness of the allegations they made about each other. Garcia, a former ranking official with the State Police, was reinstated last year following completion of the outside review.
According to Thornley’s federal lawsuit, she joined the board in May 2013. After being put on administrative leave in February 2020, she filed complaints alleging a hostile work environment, sexual harassment and retaliation with the Illinois Department of Human Rights and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, her lawsuit states.
In his response to the allegations in Thornley’s lawsuit, Garcia alleged she told an attorney they both knew that Garcia “does not know who he is messing with” and that she needed him to “back off.”
The merit board’s outside review led by Egan found that, over Super Bowl 2020 weekend, Thornley reached out to Pritzker chief of staff Anne Caprara, Deputy Gov. Christian Mitchell and Nikki Budzinski, a top adviser for Pritzker’s campaign and the governor’s office who is now running for Congress.
Thornley also spoke to Ann Spillane, Pritzker’s top lawyer, during the same weekend and sent a text to M.K. Pritzker, the outside review said.
Thornley’s text to M.K Pritzker, according to the review, said she had complained about sexual harassment: “I have a horrible incident that has taken place… I need JB to know what’s going on and hope they are keeping him aware.”
Bittner said M.K. Pritzker informed Thornley that “members of the administration needed to handle the issue in line with established procedures.”
“In her conversations with Ms. Thornley, General Counsel Spillane told Ms. Thornley that she was handling the issue and would discuss it with senior staff as needed and, as a result, there was no need to reach out additionally to the first lady,” Bittner said.
According to its website, the merit board’s mission is “to remove political influence and provide a fair and equitable merit process for the selection of Illinois State Trooper candidates and the promotion and discipline of Illinois State Police officers.”
In addition to a single count of theft against Thornley, Sangamon County grand jurors returned two counts of official misconduct and four counts of forgery in the Sangamon County case handled by the Illinois Appellate prosecutor’s office. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 28.
Photos: Chicago Bears defeat Cincinnati Bengals, 20-17
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton warms up before an NFL football game against the against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up before an NFL football game against the against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton, left, and Justin Fields warm up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, right and Andy Dalton warm up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, left, chats with Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton, right, prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Football sits on the field prior to an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Soldier Field is reflected in the visor of Chicago Bears' Khalil Mack during warm ups of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up before an NFL football game against the against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Two Chicago Bears' fans shield their heads from the sun before an NFL football game between the Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton warms up before an NFL football game against the against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears' Allen Robinson (12) celebrates his touchdown with Damiere Byrd during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is sacked by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) and Robert Quinn during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy walks the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football gamea gainst the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, left, is unable to catch quarterback Joe Burrow's pass as Chicago Bears defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson (36) and Kindle Vildor (22) defend during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton walks to the locker room with an unidentified trainer during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton walks the sidelines with a trainer after an injury that took him into the locker room during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) celebrates his touchdown with teammates Damiere Byrd (10) and Cole Kmet during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) celebrates his touchdown with teammates Damiere Byrd (10) and Cole Kmet during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) celebrates his touchdown with teammates Damiere Byrd (10) and Cole Kmet during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) carries the ball as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton comes up to defend during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears strong safety Tashaun Gipson advances a fumble by Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins (85) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith celebrates in the end zone after intercepting Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow's pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith heads to the end zone after intercepting Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow's pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith celebrates in the end zone after intercepting Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow's pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) pulls Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery down by the jersey during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears defensive end Angelo Blackson celebrates his interception of pass by Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears defensive end Angelo Blackson (90) and Eddie Jackson celebrate Blackson's interception of pass by Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) carries the ball and is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson advances his interception of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields as Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams comes up to make the tackle during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. The Bears won 20-17.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrates with quarterback Justin Fields the team's 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals after an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, left, breast up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. The Bears won 20-17.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears' Matt Nagy walks the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos (2) celebrates his field goal with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields prepares to take a snap from center in the shotgun formation during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, right, hands the ball off to running back David Montgomery during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery carries the ball as Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell comes up with the tackle during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates, top, and Eli Apple during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates, top, and Eli Apple during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields makes an offensive adjustment at the line during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks the field against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith heads to the end zone for a touchdown after intercepting a pass from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) prepares to stiff-arm Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears' fans cheer the defense during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Chicago Bears' fans cheer the team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bengals Bears Football
Cincinnati Bengals kick off to the Chicago Bears to start the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.