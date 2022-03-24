Former Illinois Rep. Edward Acevedo sentenced to 6 months for tax case stemming from ComEd probe

CHICAGO - Shortly before sentencing former Illinois state Rep. Eddie Acevedo on Wednesday to six months in prison, a federal judge said he wanted to know more about the source of income at the heart of the tax evasion case.

Who was paying Acevedo tens of thousands of dollars in 2017 and 2018, as he transitioned from the General Assembly to a contract lobbyist, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly asked. Was he a self-employed consultant of some sort? Did he receive money only from Company A, referenced in vague terms in Acevedo’s plea agreement, or was he getting paid by others, too?

“I’ve got careful lawyers on both sides of this case, and I’m guessing those words were chosen carefully,” Kennelly said about the murky language of the plea.

Kennelly’s questions were never fully answered, but they put a brief spotlight on what had brought Acevedo to federal court in the first place.

Nearly three years ago, the former Democratic lawmaker and Chicago police officer found himself in the crosshairs of the U.S. attorney’s office amid an ongoing investigation involving an alleged scheme by Commonwealth Edison to bribe then-House Speaker Michael Madigan to assist the utility with legislation it wanted in Springfield.

Acevedo is now the first person to be sentenced in the sweeping probe that has so far led to charges against Madigan, two of his closest advisers, and a slew of former ComEd executives and contract lobbyists, many with ties to the former speaker.

Acevedo previously told the Tribune he’d been interviewed by federal investigators as part of that probe. But when he was indicted last year, the relatively minor tax charges made no reference to the ComEd investigation or Madigan at all, and when he pleaded guilty in December, his agreement with the government did not contain any indication that he’d agreed to cooperate.

Still, the ComEd probe remained an elephant in the courtroom at Acevedo’s sentencing, which was conducted via videoconference due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols.

In asking for up to a year behind bars, Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet Bhachu said that while Acevedo only skirted paying about $37,000 in taxes over three years, a noncustodial sentence would send a message that evading debts to the Internal Revenue Service would not be taken seriously.

“What we have in this country is largely an honor system. We kind of count on everybody to do the right thing,” said Bhachu, who is also heading up the ongoing probe into Madigan and ComEd. “Why should you bother paying your taxes if at the end of the day there isn’t much of a consequence? ... If you do end up running afoul of the legal system, you get this light touch and hopes that you’ll be better in the future?”

Acevedo’s attorney, Gabrielle Sansonetti, asked for two years of probation, pointing out that the amount of the loss was much lower than in most tax cases brought in the same courthouse. She said Acevedo’s misdeeds, which came after years of collecting a regular paycheck, were mostly the result of a failure to maintain records as a newly minted independent contractor, where money was coming in from various sources.

Sansonetti also said Acevedo’s decades in public service should be considered a mitigating factor, and not put him on a higher pedestal of responsibility.

“There is nothing special about being a police officer or a legislator to suggest you would have some increased knowledge about filing taxes,” Sansonetti said.

But Kennelly disagreed, saying cases “that involve public figures and that involve public attention do have a different effect than the standard ones.” Acevedo’s background meant that people were paying attention, the judge said, and a sentence of probation would seem like “this person got a pass.”

“It just seems to me that there is a particular responsibility, as a person who makes laws, as a person who enforces laws ... to comply to those laws,” Kennelly said. “And Mr. Acevedo didn’t do that.”

Before he was sentenced, Acevedo, 58, apologized in a brief statement to his family and his former constituents.

“It’s not the way I wanted to be, it’s not the way I brought my boys up to be,” Acevedo said, appearing before Kennelly via a video link. “I let them down, and I let my community down, and I’m sorry for that, your honor.”

Acevedo must report to prison in June.

Acevedo, a Chicago Democrat, served as Madigan’s assistant majority leader in the House before retiring in 2017. He went on to work as a consultant paid by former state Rep. John Bradley, a Democrat from Downstate Marion and a onetime contract lobbyist for ComEd. Acevedo told the Tribune he had been paid as much as $5,000 a month by Bradley.

Before Bradley, Acevedo said, he had worked as a consultant for Shaw Decremer, a former Democratic House staffer and campaign operative ousted from Madigan’s political organization following complaints that he was abusive.

Federal authorities subpoenaed the secretary of state in 2019 for Acevedo’s lobbying records, as well as those of his two sons and their lobbying firm, Apex Strategy LLC. Acevedo was also named in a grand jury subpoena served on Madigan’s office in July 2020.

Acevedo’s sons, Alex and Michael, also were indicted with similar tax charges last year and are awaiting trial.

Alex Acevedo’s attorney alleged in a court filing last year that it was clear investigators were after Madigan. During a proffer meeting between Alex Acevedo and prosecutors in February 2020, at least 75% of the questions asked by the government “pertained to Mr. Madigan and his associates,” attorney Ricardo Meza wrote.

“However, when (Alex) Acevedo’s truthful responses did not seem to align with what the government sought to hear, the IRS agent pivoted and began asking Mr. Acevedo questions about his 2016 and 2018 tax returns,” Meza wrote in the motion.

According to Edward Acevedo’s plea agreement, after he discovered he was under criminal investigation by the IRS, he had his accountants work up draft reports for the years in question that contained “incomplete information” about his consulting business’s income and expenses.

ComEd, meanwhile, agreed in 2020 to pay a record $200 million fine as prosecutors unveiled a criminal complaint charging the company with a yearslong bribery scheme involving jobs, contracts and payments to Madigan allies. Under the terms of a deferred prosecution agreement with the government, the charges against the utility giant will be dropped in three years if the company continues to cooperate.

Prosecutors said the utility attempted to “influence and reward” Madigan by providing financial benefits to some close to him, often through a key confidant and adviser at the center of the probe. In November 2020, that confidant, former lawmaker Michael McClain, and three others were charged.

Madigan and McClain were both charged in a separate indictment earlier this month with racketeering conspiracy alleging they participated in a range of corrupt schemes, including the ComEd bribery.

The scandal helped end Madigan’s reign as the nation’s longest-serving speaker in January 2021. Madigan later resigned from the Illinois House and as Illinois Democratic Party chairman.

