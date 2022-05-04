Former guard at Illinois Youth Center found guilty of prompting detainees to attack each other

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ST. CHARLES — A former guard at a juvenile detention center in St. Charles has been found guilty of prompting detainees to intimidate and attack each other, officials said.

Michael M. Klimek, 46, of Yorkville, was found guilty by a jury last week of official misconduct and aggravated battery in a public place, Kane County State's Attorney's Office officials said in a news release.

In January 2016, Klimek, a guard at Illinois Youth Center in St. Charles, facilitated and encouraged certain juvenile detainees to physically attack other juvenile detainees and stood idly by during the attacks, prosecutors said. He was acting in his official capacity when he engaged in the acts, officials said.

A youth who was beaten in the shower by two other detainees reported the incident to a therapist, who filed an incident report and launched an investigation, Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Margaret O'Brien said.

The youths were able to enter the shower after Klimek unlocked the door for them, according to prosecutors.

Klimek is due back in court on Aug. 8 for sentencing.

