For second time, judge dismisses lawsuit arguing consumers entitled to costs tied to ComEd bribery case

A Cook County judge on Friday again shot down a lawsuit that argues consumers should be able to recover costs associated with the ComEd bribery scandal that implicated former House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Circuit Judge Cecilia Horan ruled the court could not consider the class action claims for relief, citing the “separation of powers doctrine” that draws lines between the responsibilities of different branches of government.

Horan had dismissed the case previously, but attorneys got a chance to refine their arguments and come before the judge again.

In a hearing Friday, attorney Stephan Blandin focused on Madigan, the longtime Chicago Democrat, and referenced ComEd’s admissions of bribery in a July 2020 federal case.

“Because Michael Madigan was bribed, he lifted his brick … on the legislation and allowed it to go for a vote,” Blandin argued. “As a result of the admitted bribery that took place, Commonwealth Edison was unjustly enriched.”

The utility acknowledged in the federal case that it sought to win Madigan’s favor by giving his political pals contracts for little-or-no-work jobs, shoveling internships to college kids in his 13th Ward, handing out legal contracts to a Madigan ally’s law firm and placing a Madigan-backed candidate on the company’s board of directors.

ComEd agreed to pay a $200 million fine for that scheme. Madigan has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged in the ongoing criminal case.

But the ComEd case weighed heavily on Madigan’s fellow Democrats, and a newly elected House last year dethroned Madigan from the speakership, a post he had held for a national record 36 years. Shortly thereafter, Madigan resigned the House seat he’d held for 50 years and gave up the chairmanship of the Democratic Party of Illinois, a post he had held since 1998.

