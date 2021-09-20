Felony hate crime charge filed in suburban Chicago

OAK PARK, Ill. — A 53-year-old man has been arrested on a felony hate crime charge after he allegedly hurled racial slurs and spit on a Black woman and her daughter before striking their vehicle with his own car outside a suburban Chicago grocery store, prosecutors said.

At a Sunday court hearing in which Alberto Friedmann was formally charged with a felony hate crime and aggravated assault, a judge ordered that he be released from custody on $2,500 bail, the Chicago Tribune reported.

At the hearing, prosecutors said that on Sept. 7 in Oak Park, Friedmann allegedly honked his horn at the car in which the woman and her 7-year-old daughter were sitting, climbed from his vehicle, yelled slurs at her, slammed her door shut and spit at her.

Prosecutors allege that Friedman then struck the woman's vehicle twice with his car.

At he hearing Friedmann's attorney, John McNamara, said his client, a minority and a “child of immigrants," denied that Friedman used any racial language during the incident.

Friedmann, an Oak Park resident, holds a doctorate in kinesiology and exercise science and neurology and teachers neurokinesiology at National University of Health Sciences, McNamara said during the hearing.

