FBI warns about scam artists using hurricane to prey on people

The FBI is cautioning people to be alert to con artists preying on kindness in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Scammers will use natural disasters to steal money or personal information, or to make money for fraudulent charities that do little to nothing for storm victims.

Disaster and charity fraud can come in many forms, from emails and social media posts to crowdfunding platforms or cold calls, according to the Springfield office of the FBI.

It recommends researching charities online, through state regulators, or by using reports from the Better Business Bureau.

The FBI offers these tips:

Give only to established charities or trusted groups

Never make charitable donations by gift card or wire transfer; credit cards are safer

After donating, be sure to review financial accounts to ensure additional funds are not taken

Don't believe caller ID. Scammers can spoof agency phone numbers. It is best to research the organization telephone number and call directly to verify

Don't click links from unknown sources or give into pressure to donate.

Be wary of charity names that sound similar to well-known charities, as well as email addresses that are not consistent with the charity soliciting donations

Check the charity's website URL — most legitimate charity organization websites use .org not .com.

Personal information should never be given without confirming that the caller or organization is legitimate.

Reports of disaster or charity fraud can be made to the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 1-866-720-5721 or online at the Department of Justice National Center for Disaster Fraud. Suspicious email solicitations or fraudulent websites can be reported to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.