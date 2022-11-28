Father, daughter killed after SUV strikes them in suburban Chicago, police say

Two pedestrians died after they were struck by an SUV that also crashed Sunday into a suburban Chicago building, police said.
Des Plaines police said the SUV crossed oncoming lanes on Northwest Highway and struck two pedestrians just after noon Sunday in the Cook County city northwest of Chicago. The two victims, a 42-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man, both later died, police said.
Deputy Chief Matt Matzl of the Des Plaines Fire Department said the SUV's driver also struck a building and a gas main in the crash.
A 71-year-old man who was driving the SUV did not suffer serious injuries and neither did two children who were his passengers.
Witness Ben Smith said he saw a speeding vehicle just before the crash and was heartbroken to learn that two people died.
“I just thought it was another person, just speeding down, but then I heard the crash and ran inside,” Smith told WGN-TV.
The crash remains under investigation but investigators don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, Cmdr. Matt Bowler of the Des Plaines Police Department said in a news release.
Top pics from Day 7 of the 2022 World Cup
Tunisia's goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen fails to stop the ball as Australia's Mitchell Duke scores the opening goal of his team during the World Cup group D soccer match between Tunisia and Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
Kantcho Doskov from Canada shows his ball skills on the sand at a beach in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. The World Cup soccer tournament is being held from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18 in Qatar. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Lee Jin-man
Australia's players react after the opening goal of their team during the World Cup group D soccer match between Tunisia and Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
Tunisia's Montassar Talbi, left, and Australia's Mitchell Duke challenge for the ball during the World Cup group D soccer match between Tunisia and Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Ricardo Mazalan
Australia's Jackson Irvine falls on Tunisia's Aissa Laidouni during the World Cup group D soccer match between Tunisia and Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
Tunisia's Ali Abdi, right, and Australia's Fran Karacic fights for the ball during the World Cup group D soccer match between Tunisia and Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
Tunisia's Youssef Msakni stops the ball during the World Cup group D soccer match between Tunisia and Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Ricardo Mazalan
Australia's fans celebrate after winning the World Cup group D soccer match between Tunisia and Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Luca Bruno
Tunisia's Yassine Meriah, left, and Australia's Awer Mabil fight for the ball during the World Cup group D soccer match between Tunisia and Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Australia won 1-0. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
Saudi Arabia's Saud Abdulhamid, foreground, fights for the ball with Poland's Przemyslaw Frankowski during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Saudi Arabia, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Poland's Robert Lewandowski, left, is challenged by Saudi Arabia's Abdulelah Al-Amri during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Saudi Arabia, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Saudi Arabia's Ali Al-Bulaihi, left, and Poland's Matty Cash fight for the ball during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Saudi Arabia, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Poland's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Saudi Arabia, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Poland's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Saudi Arabia, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Fans of France team cheer prior to the World Cup group D soccer match between France and Denmark at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
A soccer fan supporting Denmark waits for the start of the World Cup group D soccer match between France and Denmark, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein
A soccer fan supporting Denmark poses for a picture prior to the World Cup group D soccer match between France and Denmark, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein
Denmark's Andreas Cornelius, right, challenges France's Aurelien Tchouameni during the World Cup group D soccer match between France and Denmark, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Thanassis Stavrakis
France's Olivier Giroud controls the ball during the World Cup group D soccer match between France and Denmark, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
France's Aurelien Tchouameni (8) and teammate Olivier Giroud (9) go for a header with Denmark's Victor Nelsson during a World Cup group D soccer match at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
A Mexico's fan wearing a sombrero walks towards the Lusail Stadium before the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Mexico at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Pavel Golovkin
Denmark's Christian Eriksen, left, competes for the ball with France's Dayot Upamecano during the World Cup group D soccer match between France and Denmark, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
Denmark's Andreas Christensen celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup group D soccer match between France and Denmark, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
France's Kylian Mbappe scores his side's second goal during the World Cup group D soccer match between France and Denmark, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Denmark during a World Cup group D soccer match at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
Denmark's Joachim Andersen, left, and France's Marcus Thuram go for a header during a World Cup group D soccer match at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
