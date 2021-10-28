Family, friends remember slain Pontoon Beach, Illinois officer

As Officer Tyler Timmins left the Pontoon Beach Police Department to go on patrol Tuesday morning, he was talking about his daughter.

And on Monday, Timmins met with Police Chief Chris Modrusic about making changes to his schedule so he could be with his family on New Year's Eve. That's when the Timmins family would be celebrating Christmas.

Those were two of the examples Modrusic cited to show Timmins' dedication to his wife, Linsey, and daughter, Chloe.

It was shortly after Timmins left the station that he was fatally shot at a gas station as he approached what he believed to be a stolen pickup truck.

Modrusic spoke about Timmins' character during a news conference on Wednesday when authorities announced that a Highland man, Scott Hyden, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Timmins' death.

"Linsey, Chole and his family were everything to Tyler and everyone who knew him knew that," Modrusic said.

"A close second to him was his job," the chief said. "Tyler truly loved being a cop. He loved his job. He loved this department and everyone on this department."

"In the day when most are running from law enforcement, he still took pride in his job every single day."

Modrusic said the 36-year-old Timmins "paid the ultimate sacrifice" on Tuesday morning.

"As devastating as this loss is to his family, us and this entire law enforcement community, I truly believe if Tyer could tell us anything, he would tell us all, he didn't die for nothing," Modrusic said. "He died doing exactly what he loved, protecting and serving this community and the surrounding communities."

Slain officer praised by principal

Butch McGill, who was the principal at East Alton Middle School when Timmins was a student there, echoed Modrusic's praise for Timmins.

McGill, who is now retired, said he would often hear from students who say they wanted to be a police officer so they could get a badge and carry a gun on their hip.

"That wasn't Tyler," McGill said. "Tyler wanted to be a police officer because he wanted to serve others."

"He was always there to help people, even in middle school he was like that."

McGill noted that Timmins had family members who also had served in law enforcement.

McGill recalled a time when his wife, Judy, was working as a teacher at Roxana High School and had to fill in as an administrator one day. On that day she had to call the police to help with a student.

McGill said his wife was so relieved to see that it was Timmins who responded to the call for help. Prior to working as a police officer in Pontoon Beach, Timmins also had worked as an officer in Roxana, Hartford and was police chief in Worden.

McGill said his wife said, "I couldn't have been more proud of him, the way he handled it."

"It was a troubled kid that was in trouble, but he showed kindness and worked his way through it," McGill said of Timmins' response to the student.

McGill said Timmins was known for being witty and intelligent, but that he also knew when to be quiet in class.

"I don't think there's anybody who didn't like him," the former principal said.

McGill, who first met Timmins when he was in the fourth or fifth grade, said Timmins' death reminded him of when Timmins' mother died.

Beverly Timmins passed away in June 2017. She was 53.

"His Mom passed away way too soon ... and she was a very giving person and he just followed in her footsteps, I think," McGill said.

As a longtime educator, McGill said he often shares the message that, "If you were ever a child in my classroom or in my school, you're still one of my kids."

And after hearing about Timmins' death, McGill said, "I feel like I lost a kid."

Family members remember Timmins as a hero

Timmins' family said in a statement Thursday that, while Timmins is being recognized for his sacrifice in protecting the community, to them, he has been "a hero since day one."

"Tyler was the epitome of compassion, empathy and caring throughout his life," the statement said. "He gained notoriety on October 26th when he was senselessly killed in the line of duty. To many he was a hero that day, for us he has been a hero since day one."

"The family of Officer Tyler Timmins mourns the loss of our son, husband, father, brother and friend. We would like to thank the law enforcement community and the thousands of others who have expressed their love, support and concern.

"There are no words to describe what was taken from us. We will always remember his devotion to his family, his dedication to his career and community, and the love and laughter that he shared with us," the family statement said.

