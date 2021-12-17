Ex-State Police Merit Board official charged with forgery

The former Illinois State Police Merit Board financial officer charged with theft and forgery for allegedly falsifying overtime reports is now being accused of falsely listing the agency’s top lawyer as her treasurer in a campaign for a local office in Springfield.

Dan Dykstra, the board’s chief legal counsel, asked the Illinois State Board of Elections this month to strike his name as treasurer from political action committee records filed by Jenny Thornley in her unsuccessful 2019 run for a seat on the Springfield convention center board

Though his signature is on the Thornley campaign paperwork, Dykstra wrote in a letter to the elections board that “it appears Ms. Thornley used a signature stamp to affix my signature to the form.”

The campaign filing that included what was represented as Dykstra’s signature states that willfully filing a false or incomplete statement of organization is subject to a civil penalty of at least $1,001 and up to $5,000.

Thornley, a volunteer in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s 2018 campaign for governor, was fired from the merit board last year.

She was charged in September with forgery, theft and official misconduct for allegedly padding her paycheck with extra overtime worth $10,513, records showed. She has pleaded not guilty.

In the indictment, Thornley is accused of stealing the money by allegedly forging documents purportedly signed by Jack Garcia, the merit board’s boss at the time.

Carl Draper, Thornley’s attorney, said he was unfamiliar with Thornley’s campaign for the convention board or any of the paperwork connected to that campaign.

Draper said the campaign case is completely unrelated to the criminal charges she faces.

The Tribune reported earlier this month that, in addition to the criminal charges, Thornley is under scrutiny by Pritzker administration officials and the attorney general’s office after she collected more than $71,000 in workers’ compensation and disability benefits tied to her unsubstantiated allegations of sexual assault.

As Garcia closed in on an internal investigation in January 2020 of Thornley’s alleged overtime theft, she accused him of groping her in the agency’s Springfield office, a charge he has denied.

Over the 2020 Super Bowl weekend, Thornley sent emails to top Pritzker aides and a text to the governor’s wife, M.K. Pritzker, for help in addressing the sexual misconduct allegations.

The first lady responded by saying she “best not get involved” and that Thornley should leave it up to state officials to review, according to emails the Tribune obtained.

An outside investigation led by former federal prosecutor Christina Egan deemed evidence sufficient to accuse Thornley of theft but insufficient to back her allegation that Garcia assaulted her. The outside investigation cost nearly $500,000, largely funded through court fees that go to the merit board.

M.K. Pritzker was among donors to Thornley’s failed 2019 bid for the convention center board, giving $500 in March 2019 to her low-budget campaign, according to campaign records.

The size of the first lady’s donation is small when considering the many large contributions given by the billionaire Pritzker family over the years, but it is an example of how the Pritzkers often help people politically who have supported them, according to a governor’s spokeswoman.

Dykstra did not know until recently that Thornley had put his name down as treasurer of her political action committee on official state records, he said in an interview.

“I was unaware that I was listed as her treasurer, and I never agreed to be her treasurer,” he said. He made a similar statement in a Dec. 6 letter notifying state election officials of the apparent error.

