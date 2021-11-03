 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Ex-priest who admitted abuse released from Illinois prison

  • 0

CHICAGO — A defrocked Chicago priest who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing children was released from an Illinois prison last month and is now back living in the city, a state agency says.

The Illinois Department of Human Services confirmed that Daniel McCormack was released Oct. 7 from the state's Treatment and Detention Facility for sex offenders.

McCormack, who pleaded guilty in 2007 to sexually abusing five children while he was a priest at St. Agatha's parish, has since registered as a sex offender with the Illinois State Police and is listed as living in Chicago's Near North neighborhood, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Durbin seeks probe of Chicago shelter for Afghan children

An internal report by the Archdiocese of Chicago found 30 "substantiated" claims of abuse at the hands of McCormack.

A Cook County judge ruled in 2017 that McCormack is a sexually violent person who should remain indefinitely at the state facility in the Schuyler County city of Rushville.

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announces Operations Purple Heart, a mission to return 11 Purple Heart medals to their rightful owners.

McCormack remained there after serving his five-year sentence in 2009. But this May, an Illinois First District Appellate Court panel overturned the judge's decision. The appellate court found that prosecutors failed to explain why McCormack had a substantial likelihood of reoffending.

Shortly after the appellate court's decision, the attorney general's office said it planned to bring McCormack's case before the Illinois Supreme Court. A spokeswoman for state Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Tuesday that the high court denied a petition seeking to reverse the appellate court's decision.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Illinois adopts federal guidance on Pfizer vaccine for kids 5-11

Illinois adopts federal guidance on Pfizer vaccine for kids 5-11

One day after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that children between the ages of 5 and 11 receive the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech, the Illinois Department of Public Health adopted the same recommendations Wednesday.

Chicago to test program to reduce students in quarantine

Chicago to test program to reduce students in quarantine

Currently, unvaccinated Chicago Public Schools students have to isolate for 10 days after close contact to someone with COVID-19. The new program in the nation's third-largest school district would let students who have a negative test return to in-person class.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ruggs in court after fatal vehicle crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News