Ex-Illinois cop charged in 2020 fatal shooting of Black man

WAUKEGAN — A former suburban Chicago police officer who was fired after he shot into a car two years ago, killing a Black man and seriously wounding the man's girlfriend, has been charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, authorities announced on Thursday.
In a news release, the Lake County State's Attorney's office said it had unsealed grand jury indictments against former Waukegan police Officer Dante Salinas in the Oct. 20, 2020, shooting that killed a 19-year-old local man, Marcellis Stinnette, and wounded his girlfriend, Tafara Williams, according to the Lake County State's Attorney's office. Salinas also was indicted on felony counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and official misconduct.
On the night of the shooting, another Waukegan officer stopped the couple's car and was questioning them when Williams suddenly drove off, according to investigators. The officer pursued them and Salinas responded to his call for help and joined the chase.
Williams drove off a roadway and crashed, then put her car in reverse in an attempt to leave the area, the Lake County State's Attorney's office said in a news release Thursday.
Salinas had climbed out of his squad car and was not in the path of Williams' car but he "fired several shots into the driver's side of the vehicle as it continued to reverse past him," according to the news release.
Williams was wounded and Stinnette, who prosecutors said had committed no crime, was killed.
An expert analyzing the trajectory of the bullets was able to determine the location of Salinas and the trajectory of his bullets, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said in the statement.
Salinas surrendered to authorities on Thursday and a judge ordered that he be held on $350,000 bond, prosecutors said. Second-degree murder carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and manslaughter carries a maximum term of five years. If Salinas is convicted of both charges, the sentences would run concurrently.
Douglas Zeit, an attorney who represented Salinas in court on Thursday, declined to comment when reached by phone.
Williams has been charged with aggravated fleeing. She turned herself in to authorities as well and a judge ordered that she be released on a $50,000 recognizance bond.
Cities With the Most Minority Professionals
In the last few years, policymakers, experts, and the public at large have paid more attention than ever to disparities faced by America’s racial and ethnic minorities. And some of the starkest gaps minorities face are in the realm of economic opportunity.
White workers earn significantly more than members of other racial and ethnic groups, and these gaps have
grown over time—even as minorities’ incomes have increased. These gaps in wages also help explain racial disparities in other socioeconomic conditions, like wealth and health outcomes.
Many experts point to education as a critical tool for addressing these gaps. Educational attainment is a major predictor of earning potential as the U.S. labor force has become increasingly professionalized. Many of the occupations that pay the best are growing the fastest, and commonly require
college degrees. Additionally, many good jobs that did not formerly require college degrees do now, a phenomenon experts refer to as degree inflation.
Mean annual earnings by educational attainment over the past 45 years
These trends have made educational attainment more important than ever for one’s earning potential. High school graduates earn around $12,000 more on average annually than non-graduates, while bachelor’s degree holders earn nearly twice what a high school graduate does. Advanced degree holders receive the highest average wages of any category, at $117,594 per year.
Earnings for workers with more education have also grown faster than earnings of less-educated workers over time. Since 1980, wages in 2022 dollars have increased by 43.2% for advanced degree holders and 29.5% for bachelor’s degree holders. High school graduates have seen an 11.1% increase over time, while non-high school graduates have seen wages rise by just 2.7%.
But higher education—and the earning potential that comes with it—is often out of reach for historically disadvantaged populations in the United States. Students from most racial and ethnic minority groups face
more challenges in accessing college, paying for it, and persisting with their degrees than white students. As a result, white and Asian college students tend to have higher college completion rates.
Most minority groups are underrepresented in professional occupations
This creates gaps in which workers are able to access higher-earning occupations requiring higher education. For example, White (non-Hispanic) and Asian professionals are overrepresented in professional occupations based on their share of the overall population. Whites represent 60.1% of the total population but 70.5% of the professional workforce, while for Asian Americans, those figures are 5.5% and 8.7%, respectively. The opposite is true of other racial categories. The share of Hispanics in professional occupations (9.3%) is around half their share of the total population (18.2%), while Black Americans constitute 12.3% of the population and just 8.6% of professionals.
In some parts of the country, however, racial and ethnic minorities do represent a larger portion of the professional workforce. States with a larger white population tend to have fewer such workers, while highly diverse states naturally tend to have the greatest share of minorities in professional occupations.
Hawaii stands out with the highest percentage of professionals that are minorities
Many primarily white states in New England and the Midwest have the nation’s lowest percentages of minority professionals, led by Maine, where just 5.7% of professionals identify as minorities. Hawaii, where just 22.9% of the population identifies as non-Hispanic white, leads the U.S. in the share of minorities in professional occupations at 68.8%. And four other states with large minority populations—California, New Mexico, Texas, and Maryland—have shares above 40%.
At the metro level, the same pattern holds. Many of the U.S.’s most diverse cities lead the country in their share of minority professionals, with a number of cities in California, Texas, and Florida topping the list. In only five out of more than 250 metros included in the study were minorities overrepresented among professional workers. Notably, many of the locations with the smallest gaps were college towns such as State College, PA, Blacksburg, VA, and Ithaca, NY.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. To determine the locations with the most minority professionals, researchers at
Smartest Dollar calculated the percentage of professionals—defined as those in occupations that typically require a bachelor’s degree or higher—that are minorities. In the event of a tie, the location with the greater total professionals that are minorities was ranked higher. For the purposes of this analysis, minorities are considered to be all people who are not non-Hispanic white.
Here are the U.S. metropolitan areas with the most minority professionals.
Small and midsize US metros with the most minority professionals
15. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
Percentage of professionals that are minorities: 39.2% Percentage of total population that are minorities: 55.0% Total professionals that are minorities: 511,220 Median annual wage for minority full-time professionals: $65,000 Median annual wage for all full-time professionals: $72,000 Median annual wage for all full-time workers: $50,000
14. Memphis, TN-MS-AR
Percentage of professionals that are minorities: 39.8% Percentage of total population that are minorities: 57.2% Total professionals that are minorities: 71,891 Median annual wage for minority full-time professionals: $53,000 Median annual wage for all full-time professionals: $62,000 Median annual wage for all full-time workers: $42,000
13. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
Percentage of professionals that are minorities: 40.0% Percentage of total population that are minorities: 54.0% Total professionals that are minorities: 1,530,702 Median annual wage for minority full-time professionals: $80,000 Median annual wage for all full-time professionals: $88,000 Median annual wage for all full-time workers: $60,000
12. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
Percentage of professionals that are minorities: 40.3% Percentage of total population that are minorities: 55.1% Total professionals that are minorities: 251,277 Median annual wage for minority full-time professionals: $75,000 Median annual wage for all full-time professionals: $81,000 Median annual wage for all full-time workers: $52,000
11. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
Percentage of professionals that are minorities: 41.1% Percentage of total population that are minorities: 58.3% Total professionals that are minorities: 106,581 Median annual wage for minority full-time professionals: $60,000 Median annual wage for all full-time professionals: $65,000 Median annual wage for all full-time workers: $41,000
10. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
Percentage of professionals that are minorities: 41.3% Percentage of total population that are minorities: 54.6% Total professionals that are minorities: 164,615 Median annual wage for minority full-time professionals: $54,000 Median annual wage for all full-time professionals: $60,000 Median annual wage for all full-time workers: $40,000
9. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
Percentage of professionals that are minorities: 42.9% Percentage of total population that are minorities: 54.0% Total professionals that are minorities: 473,865 Median annual wage for minority full-time professionals: $65,000 Median annual wage for all full-time professionals: $70,000 Median annual wage for all full-time workers: $50,000
8. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
Percentage of professionals that are minorities: 42.9% Percentage of total population that are minorities: 55.9% Total professionals that are minorities: 674,532 Median annual wage for minority full-time professionals: $85,000 Median annual wage for all full-time professionals: $93,000 Median annual wage for all full-time workers: $69,000
7. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
Percentage of professionals that are minorities: 48.4% Percentage of total population that are minorities: 64.7% Total professionals that are minorities: 556,806 Median annual wage for minority full-time professionals: $65,000 Median annual wage for all full-time professionals: $72,000 Median annual wage for all full-time workers: $50,000
6. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
Percentage of professionals that are minorities: 49.5% Percentage of total population that are minorities: 61.2% Total professionals that are minorities: 579,178 Median annual wage for minority full-time professionals: $100,000 Median annual wage for all full-time professionals: $105,000 Median annual wage for all full-time workers: $75,000
5. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
Percentage of professionals that are minorities: 53.2% Percentage of total population that are minorities: 68.2% Total professionals that are minorities: 188,559 Median annual wage for minority full-time professionals: $54,000 Median annual wage for all full-time professionals: $60,000 Median annual wage for all full-time workers: $40,000
4. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
Percentage of professionals that are minorities: 53.7% Percentage of total population that are minorities: 70.7% Total professionals that are minorities: 1,172,743 Median annual wage for minority full-time professionals: $72,000 Median annual wage for all full-time professionals: $80,000 Median annual wage for all full-time workers: $50,000
3. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
Percentage of professionals that are minorities: 54.6% Percentage of total population that are minorities: 68.8% Total professionals that are minorities: 282,824 Median annual wage for minority full-time professionals: $68,000 Median annual wage for all full-time professionals: $72,000 Median annual wage for all full-time workers: $45,000
2. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
Percentage of professionals that are minorities: 59.1% Percentage of total population that are minorities: 69.7% Total professionals that are minorities: 543,994 Median annual wage for minority full-time professionals: $55,000 Median annual wage for all full-time professionals: $60,000 Median annual wage for all full-time workers: $40,000
1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
Percentage of professionals that are minorities: 62.3% Percentage of total population that are minorities: 69.4% Total professionals that are minorities: 318,852 Median annual wage for minority full-time professionals: $120,000 Median annual wage for all full-time professionals: $120,000 Median annual wage for all full-time workers: $80,000
