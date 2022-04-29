 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Ex-Chicago alderman out of prison, now in halfway house

  • 0

CHICAGO — A former Chicago alderman convicted of tax evasion has been released from federal prison and is now living at a halfway house in Chicago.

Federal Bureau of Prisons records show Edward Vrdolyak, 84, is under the supervision of a Chicago residential reentry management office, or halfway house, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Friday.

He was released after five months at federal facility in Minnesota.

A federal judge sentenced Vrdolyak to 18 months in prison in December 2020, but he did not begin serving his sentence until November 2021 after several delays related to the pandemic.

Suspect strikes and kills western Illinois deputy during car chase

Vrdolyak is a former Chicago alderman nicknamed "Fast Eddie" for his backroom dealing.

He pleaded guilty in March 2019 to a tax charge alleging that he obstructed an IRS investigation into payments to and from his friend and associate Daniel Soso related to Illinois' the state's $9.3 billion settlement with tobacco companies in the late 1990s.

Prosecutors said Vrdolyak had been paid at least $12 million in fees stemming from the settlement even though he did no legal work on the case.

Vrdolyak sought an early release from prison due to his age, medical conditions and the omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge. A federal judge in March had denied his request for compassionate release.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. family attempted to board plane with unexploded bomb at Israeli airport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News