Ex-Chicago alderman out of prison, now in halfway house

CHICAGO — A former Chicago alderman convicted of tax evasion has been released from federal prison and is now living at a halfway house in Chicago.

Federal Bureau of Prisons records show Edward Vrdolyak, 84, is under the supervision of a Chicago residential reentry management office, or halfway house, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Friday.

He was released after five months at federal facility in Minnesota.

A federal judge sentenced Vrdolyak to 18 months in prison in December 2020, but he did not begin serving his sentence until November 2021 after several delays related to the pandemic.

Vrdolyak is a former Chicago alderman nicknamed "Fast Eddie" for his backroom dealing.

He pleaded guilty in March 2019 to a tax charge alleging that he obstructed an IRS investigation into payments to and from his friend and associate Daniel Soso related to Illinois' the state's $9.3 billion settlement with tobacco companies in the late 1990s.

Prosecutors said Vrdolyak had been paid at least $12 million in fees stemming from the settlement even though he did no legal work on the case.

Vrdolyak sought an early release from prison due to his age, medical conditions and the omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge. A federal judge in March had denied his request for compassionate release.

