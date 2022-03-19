Ex-Chicago alderman gets 13-month sentence after guilty plea

CHICAGO — A former Chicago alderman has been sentenced to 13 months in prison after pleading guilty to spending cash from a political fund on vacations, jewelry and other personal expenses.

Before he sentenced Ricardo Munoz on Thursday, U.S. District Judge John Kness told the former six-term 22nd Ward alderman that if he allowed him to avoid prison, the community "would draw the wrong message, and a negative message."

"People need to get the message that public figures are held to a higher standard. And if you didn't want to be held to a higher standard, you shouldn't run six times for alderman," Kness added.

Munoz pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud and money laundering, admitting to stealing nearly $38,000 from the Progressive Reform Caucus, for which he served as chairman and performed the duties of its treasurer. He used the money for personal expenses, including a family member's college tuition, jewelry, clothing and vacations.

Prosecutors filed a motion in December asking that Munoz serve a one-year prison sentence.

A lawyer for Munoz, Richard Kling, noted in court that Munoz had paid back all but $6,891 of the stolen funds, which the judge ordered him to pay in restitution.

Munoz, who announced his retirement from the City Council in 2018, is the latest in a long line of Chicago City Council members convicted of federal crimes.

Patrick Daley Thompson, a grandson and nephew of Chicago's two longest-serving mayors, was convicted by a federal jury last month of tax crimes and making false statements. The conviction cost Thompson, who is set for sentencing on July 6, his seat on the council.

