 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Ex-CEO of Illinois company acquitted in federal case

  • 0

CHICAGO — A federal judge has acquitted the former CEO of a suburban Chicago manufacturing company of all charges in a case that accused him of inflating revenue reports by $24 million.

U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman cleared Gary Winemaster of all counts Monday following a four-week bench trial, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Winemaster, the former CEO of Wood Dale-based Power Solutions International Inc., was charged in 2019 with 10 counts of wire fraud, as well as counts of securities fraud, making false statements and failing to certify financial reports.

He was accused of orchestrating a complex accounting “bill and hold” scheme in which incomplete sales were recorded as complete. The company’s accountants were allegedly kept unaware of the false transactions.

Winemaster’s attorneys argued that he was unaware of any alleged improper transactions, and pointed to a lack of evidence and witnesses who could prove otherwise.

Winemaster’s two co-defendants, former company general managers Craig Davis and James Needham, were also found not guilty of all counts.

“Today’s decision is an important vindication for our client, who acted in good faith and in the best interests of PSI shareholders,” said Sean Berkowitz, Winemaster’s lead defense counsel.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Felony hate crime charge filed in suburban Chicago

Felony hate crime charge filed in suburban Chicago

A 53-year-old man has been arrested on a felony hate crime charge after he allegedly hurled racial slurs and spit on a Black woman and her daughter before striking their vehicle with his own car outside a suburban Chicago grocery store, prosecutors said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: McLean County EMA coordinates disaster response

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News