Ex-alderman who's part of Daley family sentenced to 4 months

Thompson's grandfather was Richard J. Daley and his uncle is Richard M. Daley, who each served more than 20 years as mayor of Chicago.
Federal regulators closed Washington Federal in 2017. Investigators said Thompson lied about the extent of his loans to a new lender and said he only owed $110,000, not $269,000.
After the sentencing hearing, Thompson attorney Chris Gair called the sentence a "grave miscarriage of justice." He had suggested at the time of his client's conviction that the government wanted to nail someone named Daley, although prosecutors denied it.
Thompson left the courthouse without commenting.
In court filings, prosecutors said Thompson should be sentenced to two years in prison. They said he was a sophisticated lawyer and public official who knew the consequences of his actions.
