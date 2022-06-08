Eight people hurt in 2 mass shootings hours apart in Chicago

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHICAGO — Eight people were hurt in two mass shootings hours apart in Chicago, authorities said.

A 14-year-old boy was among four people shot in the Altgeld Gardens public housing project around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

The four were near a courtyard when someone came up and opened fire, police said. The teen was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said. A 24-year-old man who was shot in the face and a 45-year-old woman who suffered a graze wound to the chest both were hospitalized in good condition. A fourth victim was shot in the arm.

About four hours later, four people were wounded on the West Side, police said. They were standing on a sidewalk when someone came up and opened fire. A 43-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her chest and a 30-year-old woman both were in serious condition, and a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg and a 26-year-old man shot in the left shoulder both were in good condition.

There were no reported arrests.

