Driver sentenced in crash that killed Illinois firefighter

CLAYTON, Mo. — A driver was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for crashing into and killing an Illinois firefighter while fleeing from police in the St. Louis area.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 24-year-old Nicholas Washington was sentenced after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter and felony resisting arrest.

A St. Louis County officer tried to stop Washington on April 4, 2019, but “disengaged” and turned off his lights after the Chevrolet Camaro sped away, officials said when they charged Washington. Prosecutors said the Camaro reached speeds of more than 90 mph before striking Brett Korves' car as he tried to turn left.

The 30-year-old married father of a toddler was a paid on-call firefighter for the Swansea Fire Department. He also worked as a delivery driver for a company in north St. Louis County and was on his way to that job when he was killed.

In the wake of his death, Korves’ family started a nonprofit Brett’s First Responders aimed at helping the families of first responders killed outside of the line of duty. Korves’ family also sued Washington in St. Louis Circuit Court and reached a settlement.

