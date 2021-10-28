Don't be cruel: West Peoria bar owner seeks return of stolen Elvis bust

WEST PEORIA — Somebody who ain't nothin' but a hound dog has made off with an Elvis Presley bust from a Central Illinois saloon.
The Peoria Journal Star reports that the theft of the King of Rock n' Roll from atop the bar of Jimmy's Bar in West Peoria happened sometime between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.
"To walk off with that took some guts," said Jimmy Spears, the bar's owner for 39 years. He said the the heist can't have taken much planning or work since he never bothered to bolt down something that he never thought anyone would want to steal.
Spears said nobody has claimed responsibility or sent a ransom note. And he didn't call the police because he didn't want to bother officers who might have something better to do. Spears said his niece brought the bust about 15 years ago at a garage sale for $20.
But even though Spears isn't "some big Elvis fan," the bust has enough sentimental value that when its nose came off when a customer accidentally knocked it to the floor, he let a regular give Elvis a nose job with a little glue and paint.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and officials on Wednesday discuss the awarding of rental assistance across the state.
Now, Jimmy's wants Elvis back badly enough to post this on the bar's Facebook page:
"Elvis has left the building. 😞 Please bring him back whoever took him. No questions asked."
As of Thursday morning, he had not returned.
Photos: Police officer shot in Pontoon Beach, Illinois dies of his injuries
Illinois State Police works the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Speedway gas station at 1310 E. Chain of Rocks Rd. in Pontoon Beach Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
A crime scene investigator photographs the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Speedway gas station at 1310 E. Chain of Rocks Rd. in Pontoon Beach Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Police investigate the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Speedway gas station in Pontoon Beach. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
U.S. Marshals work the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Speedway gas station at 1310 Chain of Rocks Rd. in Pontoon Beach. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Police investigate the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Speedway gas station in Pontoon Beach. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Police officers embrace while waiting outside the emergency room at Gateway Medical Center in Granite City, Illinois on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
People embrace outside the emergency room at St. Louis University Hospital after a Pontoon Beach police officer was shot at a gas station on Highway 111 on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. The officer was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Law enforcement officers arrive outside the emergency room at St. Louis University Hospital after a Pontoon Beach police officer was shot at a gas station on Highway 111 on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. The officer was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
State police crime scene investigators work the scene near a Pontoon Beach police cruiser damaged by gunfire on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, following a shooting at the Speedway gas station at 1310 Chain of Rocks Rd. in Pontoon Beach. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
A crime scene investigator works the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Speedway gas station at 1310 E. Chain of Rocks Rd. in Pontoon Beach Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
An Illinois law enforcement officer removes his hat as an ambulance carrying the body of slain Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins leaves St. Louis University Hospital for the St. Louis medical examiner's office on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Timmins was shot while walking toward a vehicle he believed was stolen on the parking lot of a Speedway gas station, at Highway 111 and Chain of Rocks Road. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Illinois law enforcement officers comfort each other as they wait for a procession to carry the body of slain Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins from St. Louis University Hospital to the St. Louis medical examiner's office on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Timmins was shot while walking toward a vehicle he believed was stolen on the parking lot of a Speedway gas station, at Highway 111 and Chain of Rocks Road. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Illinois law enforcement officers wait for a procession to carry the body of slain Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins from St. Louis University Hospital to the St. Louis medical examiner's office on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Timmins was shot while walking toward a vehicle he believed was stolen on the parking lot of a Speedway gas station, at Highway 111 and Chain of Rocks Road. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Illinois law enforcement officers comfort each other as they wait for a procession to carry the body of slain Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins from St. Louis University Hospital to the St. Louis medical examiner's office on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Timmins was shot while walking toward a vehicle he believed was stolen on the parking lot of a Speedway gas station, at Highway 111 and Chain of Rocks Road. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The body of Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins arrives at the St. Louis medical examiner's office from St. Louis University Hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Timmins was shot while walking toward a vehicle he believed was stolen on the parking lot of a Speedway gas station, at Highway 111 and Chain of Rocks Road. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
A Granite City police officer removes his hat as an ambulance carrying the body of slain Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins leaves St. Louis University Hospital for the St. Louis medical examiner's office on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Timmins was shot while walking toward a vehicle he believed was stolen on the parking lot of a Speedway gas station, at Highway 111 and Chain of Rocks Road. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Members of the Long Lake Volunteer Fire Department place bunting above the entrance of the Pontoon Beach Police Headquarters on Tuesday, Oct. 26. 2021, in honor of Pontoon Police Officer Officer Tyler Timmins, who was shot and killed in the line of duty at the Speedway gas station at 1310 S. Chain of Rocks Road. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
A Pontoon Beach police officer carrying a Thin Blue Line flag and another officer carrying flowers walks over to a police cruiser parked outside the Pontoon Beach Police Headquarters on Tuesday, Oct. 26. 2021, in honor of Pontoon Police Officer Officer Tyler Timmins, who was shot and killed in the line of duty at the Speedway gas station at 1310 S. Chain of Rocks Road. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
A Pontoon Beach cruiser parked outside the Pontoon Beach Police Headquarters on Tuesday, Oct. 26. 2021, honors Pontoon Police Officer Officer Tyler Timmins, who was shot and killed in the line of duty at the Speedway gas station at 1310 S. Chain of Rocks Road. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Nurses Annette Anderson (left), Buffy Thompson, and Michelle Waller (right) console each other as they watch the procession for Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins pass by the Pontoon Beach Police department on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Officer Timmins was shot and killed by a suspect in a stolen car on Tuesday. The emergency room nurses were on duty at the Gateway Regional Medical Center when officer Timmins was brought in for care after being shot. Hundreds of police cars from departments around the area escorted Timmins body from the Medical Examiner's office in St. Louis to Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Ashley Crummitt, from Granite City, drops off flowers at a memorial for Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins outside the Pontoon Beach Police department on Wednesday, Oct, 27, 2021. Officer Timmins was shot and killed by a suspect on Tuesday. "He was just doing his job. He was the same age as me. Sad" said Crummitt. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Nurses Annette Anderson (left) Buffy Thompson, and Michelle Waller (right) console each other as they watch the procession for Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins pass by the Pontoon Beach Police department on Wednesday, Oct, 27, 2021. Officer Timmins was shot and killed by a suspect on Tuesday. The emergency room nurses were on duty at the Gateway Regional Medical Center when officer Timmins was brought in for care after being shot. Hundreds of police cars from departments around the area escorted Timmins body from the Medical Examiner's office in St. Louis to Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
The procession for Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins travels north on IL Route 111 past the Pontoon Beach Police department on Wednesday, Oct, 27, 2021. Officer Timmins was shot and killed by a suspect on Tuesday. Hundreds of police cars from departments around the area escorted Timmins body from the Medical Examiner's office in St. Louis to Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Rebecca Hartman (left), Cassidy Hartman, 10, and Chris Hartman, watch as the procession for fallen Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins passes by the Pontoon Beach Police department on Wednesday, Oct, 27, 2021. Officer Timmins was shot and killed by a suspected car thief on Tuesday. Hundreds of police cars from departments around the area escorted Timmins body from the Medical Examiner's office in St. Louis to Marks Mortuary in Wood River. The Hartman's live in Pontoon Beach, where Chris Hartman was a Pontoon Beach Police officer at one time. Chris Hartman now works as investigator for the the Madison County Coroner and worked on cases with Timmins. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
People drop off flowers at a memorial for Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins outside the Pontoon Beach Police department on Wednesday, Oct, 27, 2021. Officer Timmins was shot and killed by a suspected car thief on Tuesday. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Mark Gauen of Pontoon Beach adds an American flag to the growing memorial on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, on a patrol unit outside the Pontoon Beach police department after Tuesday's fatal shooting of officer Tyler Timmins at a nearby gas station. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Mark Gauen of Pontoon Beach adds an American flag to the growing memorial on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, on a patrol unit outside the Pontoon Beach police department after Tuesday's fatal shooting of officer Tyler Timmins at a nearby gas station. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
A memorial for Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler grows on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, a patrol unit outside the Pontoon Beach police department after he was shot and killed Tuesday at a nearby gas station. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
A family that chose not to speak to media adds to the growing memorial on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, on a patrol unit outside the Pontoon Beach police department after Tuesday's fatal shooting of officer Tyler Timmins at a nearby gas station. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.