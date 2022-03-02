DeVore reignites battle against the Chicago Public Schools COVID-19 mask mandate

A day after Gov. J.B. Pritzker lifted the mask mandate at Illinois schools, a downstate attorney asked an Illinois judge to halt the COVID-19 masking requirement at Chicago Public Schools — one of only a handful of districts in the state still enforcing the practice.

Tom DeVore, who recently launched a bid for the state’s Republican nomination for attorney general, filed a motion Tuesday with Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow requesting a temporary restraining order, arguing the children of Chicago parents who filed a lawsuit against the governor and the Illinois Department of Public Health “are suffering continuing harm.”

“Each is being subjected to wearing a mask as a type of quarantine without being provided” their rights of due process, DeVore said in the motion.

While new federal COVID-19 guidance prompted Pritzker to halt the school mask mandate, CPS officials said universal masking still will be enforced as part of a COVID-19 safety agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union.

DeVore’s latest effort to halt the CPS mask mandate also arrives after the Illinois Supreme Court last week declined to hear the case, vacating a prior temporary restraining order and sending the lawsuit challenging the mandate back to Grischow.

On Tuesday, DeVore said the high court vacated the prior order halting the mask mandate “because it wasn’t needed anymore,” after a bipartisan panel of lawmakers last month refused to renew the IDPH guidance, and an appellate court rendered the issue “moot.”

While some of the CPS students whose parents filed the lawsuit were allowed in their classrooms without a mask last month, DeVore said his clients alerted him yesterday “that has changed, and CPS has now forced their children to wear masks.”

“CPS is still continuing to push the envelope on masks as long they can,” said DeVore, who will take his case before Grischow at a March 10 hearing.

CPS and CTU officials were not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

But earlier this week, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez reminded families in a letter that universal masking is still required in all of its schools and offices “for now.”

CPS is “working with our labor and public health partners on how to preserve a safe, healthy learning environment for all as we transition into this new phase of the pandemic,” Martinez said.

Officials with the Illinois Federation of Teachers, one of the state’s largest teachers unions, which includes the CTU, said in a Tuesday statement that educators “are grateful for Governor Pritzker’s leadership throughout the pandemic ensuring that science, not politics, has informed guidance.”

“It has been a long two years, but there is finally light at the end of the COVID tunnel,” IFT President Dan Montgomery said, adding “no one should be pressured into unmasking. These last two years have taught us that we must protect each other and that we all have a duty to protect our most vulnerable populations.”

By far the largest school district in Illinois, CPS enrolls nearly 340,000 students at 626 schools, with roughly 80% of students from low-income families, according to the Illinois Report Card for the 2020-2021 school year.

