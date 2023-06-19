A 31-year-old man has been identified as the person killed in a Sunday morning mass shooting that left at least 22 injured at a strip mall near Willowbrook in southeast DuPage County.

Reginald Meadows of Willowbrook died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, said DuPage County Coroner Dr. Richard Jorgensen.

Authorities on Monday were continuing to piece together the events leading up to the shooting, which happened around 12:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a strip mall on Route 83. The DuPage County sheriff’s office said people had gathered in the lot to celebrate Juneteenth.

Meadows was one of 10 people who were taken by ambulances to local hospitals. Another seven people arrived at hospitals by private vehicle.

Some residents of a nearby apartment complex reported seeing people scatter at the sound of gunshots. One woman, Twanda Carroll, 51, told reporters she came home from a trip to Wisconsin to find bullet holes throughout her home.

Staff reporters Vivian La and Jake Sheridan contributed.

Photos: Shooting at suburban Chicago strip mall parking lot