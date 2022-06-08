Coroner IDs hatchet-wielding man shot by suburban police

NAPERVILLE — Coroners on Tuesday identified a suburban Chicago man who was fatally shot after the man charged a police officer with a hatchet during a traffic stop.

The DuPage County Coroner's Office identified him as Edward C. Samaan, 28, of Naperville.

The coroner's office has performed x-rays and an autopsy. The cause and manner of Samaan's death is still under investigation pending toxicology results, it said.

Samaan was shot Friday. The officer was conducting a traffic stop at 11 a.m. when an unrelated vehicle pulled up next to the vehicle the officer had pulled over, the Naperville Police Department said. A man exited the second vehicle and charged the officer with a hatchet in his hand, it said.

The officer fired their gun, striking the man, police said. The man, a white male in his 20s, was transported to an hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The officer, a 22-year-veteran of the Naperville Police Department, was not injured.

Police say the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team and the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office are conducting an independent investigation into the incident.

