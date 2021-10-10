Cook County on track to have most carjackings in 2 decades

 Skip to main content
CHICAGO — The Illinois county that includes Chicago is on pace to see more carjackings this year than it has in two decades, according to a published report.

Through September's end there were nearly 44% more carjackings in Cook County this year than in the same time period last year when the number was also high, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

There have been nearly 1,400 carjacking victims this year in Cook County. Most carjackings have taken place on Chicago's West Side. To address the issue, Chicago police have expanded a carjackings task force that includes the Cook County authorities, the Illinois State Police and the FBI.

More than two-third of the victims have been men. The most-targeted vehicle model has been the Toyota Camry, followed by the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anthony Jones of suburban Chicago was a victim in January when he was driving in Oak Park. He was shot and hospitalized for six days. He has severe retinal damage.

Months later a man was charged in several violent crimes including Jones' shooting.

Jones said he's replaced one of the windows in his car, which was shattered by a bullet.

"Yes, I still drive it," Jones told the newspaper. "But I'm a little more careful."

