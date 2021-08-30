Cook County judge rescinds order stripping unvaccinated woman of child custody rights

A Cook County judge who took away a woman’s child custody rights because she hadn’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 rescinded that order Monday, meaning the woman will again be able to see her 11-year-old son, her lawyer said.

Rebecca Firlit and her ex-husband were in a child support hearing Aug. 10 when Judge James Shapiro asked if she had been vaccinated, attorney Annette Fernholz said.

When Firlit said she had not — she has reacted badly to other vaccines and is under medical orders not to receive the shot, Fernholz said — Shaprio suspended her parenting time “until (she) demonstrates sufficient proof to this court … of vaccination against COVID-19,” according to court documents.

Chicago’s Fox 32 news program ran a story on the order over the weekend and on Monday Shapiro rescinded it, though Fernholz said she wasn’t sure that would be the end of the matter.

“The way this order is written, it kind of invites the dad to bring the issue back before him,” she said.

The ex-husband’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment. A spokeswoman for Cook County Chief Judge Tim Evans said court rules mean neither he nor Shapiro can comment on the order.