Cook Co. man charged with murder in death of infant daughter ordered held without bond

OAK LAWN — An Oak Lawn man, apparently frustrated that his 8-week-old daughter would not settle down after giving her a bottle and trying to rock her to sleep, slammed the baby on her back several times against a couch cushion, causing injuries that resulted in her death, according to a court document.
Edward Janiszewski, charged with first-degree murder in the death of Adaline Janiszewski, later told Oak Lawn police that the only thing worse he could have done "was to strangle her until she's dead," according to the document, read at Janiszewski's bond hearing Thursday.
Janiszewski, of the 10100 block of South Minnick Avenue, was ordered held without bond at the hearing at the Bridgeview courthouse and is next due to appear in court July 1, according to the Cook County state's attorney's office.
The baby's death Sunday morning at Hope Children's Hospital in Oak Lawn had followed earlier visits late last month to the hospital, where the infant was examined for gastrointestinal problems, according to the court proffer.
Janiszewski, who lived at the home with his wife and two other children, told Oak Lawn investigators that he said "why can't you just go to sleep" while slamming the child against the cushion in the basement of their home, according to the document.
Injuries to the child included a subdural hematoma, or bleeding on the surface of the brain, along with fractures at the base of the skull and bleeding in the eyes, according to the document.
Prior to the baby's death, Janiszewski had initially been charged with aggravated battery to a child after Oak Lawn police said he admitted to investigators that he had shaken the child and slammed her head against a cushion.
He was released after posting bond following an initial court appearance Saturday, then taken back into custody Wednesday and charged with murder following an autopsy by the Cook County medical examiner's office that determined the baby's death was a homicide.
If found guilty, Janiszewski faces a prison term of 20 to 60 years, according to the court document.
Police said they responded to the hospital June 2 for a report of an infant with severe head and brain trauma, and police learned the child had initially been seen May 27 with what was thought to be a stomach ailment and dehydration.
Police said the child was brought back to the hospital May 30 and was unresponsive, with an examination showing head and brain trauma consistent with the baby being shaken.
Janiszewski had been watching the infant in the basement of his Oak Lawn home during the evening of May 29 into the morning of May 30, and, during lengthy questioning by police on June 2, told them he had given Adaline a bottle at about 11 p.m. May 29.
When the infant didn't settle down and fall asleep, Janiszewski walked around with her and rocked her, then tried laying on the ground next to her before picking the child up and slamming her against the cushion, according to the court document.
On May 31, the day after he and the child's mother went to the hospital with the infant, they were confronted by medical staff with examination results indicating extensive injuries to the child's head and eyes that were consistent with abuse, according to the document.
Janiszewski "fabricated a story" that he had dropped the infant, and the child's mother said the baby had fallen from a height of about four or five feet onto the floor of their basement, but the examination showed the child's injuries would not have been caused by such a fall, according to the document.
During the June 2 questioning by Oak Lawn investigators, Janiszewski told them that after slamming the infant against the cushion, the baby let out a scared cry then was silent, according to the proffer.
Police said that Janiszewski, while in custody, phoned his mother and in the recorded conversation implicated himself, according to the document.
In asking that Janiszewski be held without bond, prosecutors said that if he "killed his own baby, the community safety is definitely at risk."
How to protect your garden before and after severe storms
Here's what gardeners can do in face of storms
As we celebrate blooming roses, ripening tomatoes and the pollinator frenzy in our backyards, we gardeners also should be aware of the downsides of summer: thunderstorms, tropical storms and hurricanes.
The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting an "above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season," and even as tornado season winds down, some threat remains year-round in parts of the country.
So what's a gardener to do? After ensuring that people, homes and other structures are safe, our thoughts naturally turn to our beds and borders. We've poured our blood, sweat, tears and money into them, so protecting our investment — and the joy it brings — matters.
Before the storm
When storms are predicted, close patio umbrellas and store garden furniture indoors, if possible. Examine trees for cracked or broken branches and remove them before they're torn by strong winds and sent flying. If those trees are large, hire a certified arborist to inspect them; the cost is nothing compared to the damage they could cause if they were to break or topple.
In warmer climes, palm trees are well-adapted to high-wind conditions, so there's no need to prune them, but remove coconuts and store them safely indoors.
If your soil is moist — either naturally or from recent rain — apply 3 inches of mulch over beds and borders. That will offer protection against the soaking effects of a deluge, which could uproot trees, especially shallow-rooted ones like white pine, birch, willow and tulip poplar, among others.
Stake any newly planted trees to support them, and bring hanging baskets and planters into the home, shed or garage. If that's not possible, line them up against the house or another protected spot.
Protect the flowers of small blooming plants by covering them with buckets or cloches topped with something heavy, like a brick, to hold them in place. Wrap larger plants with burlap secured with twine. Orchids, bromeliads, succulents, air plants and other tree-dwelling plants can be tied into place with fishing line.
Check that all vining plants are secured to their supports, and that the supports are firmly staked into the ground. If they don't feel secure, remove the supports and lay them – and the plants – on the ground until the threat passes.
Lay row cover fabric over tender, young seedlings and pin it into place with landscape pegs.
After the storm
Once the storm has passed, clear away fallen fruit and vegetables, which could attract rodents if left to rot on the ground, and remove protection from around plants.
Inspect trees for damage. If you can safely remove hanging, broken branches while standing on the ground, do so. But avoid pruning anything higher than your head or climbing a ladder to prune. Those jobs are best left to a professional -- and that doesn't mean a guy who shows up at your door with a chainsaw, who is unlikely to know what he's doing and could be a scammer.
The International Society of Arborists maintains a list of certified arborists on its website at https://www.treesaregood.org/findanarborist; start your search there.
If a small tree has been toppled or uprooted, straighten and stake it as soon as possible, tamping the soil firmly as you replant it. Insert stakes into the ground around the trunk, attach twine, rope or cord to the stakes, and fasten them to the tree. Apply 3 inches of mulch or straw over the soil, keeping it 3 to 4 inches away from trunks, and water the tree regularly for the remainder of the growing season. This will help re-establish the root system.
Wind sway helps trees develop strong trunks and roots, so don't keep the tree staked for longer than six months to a year.
Salt spray can desiccate, or dehydrate, trees and shrubs near the coasts, and they might not show symptoms until the following year. Apply mulch around trees to retain soil moisture, and water deeply and repeatedly to flush out salts.
Refrain from pruning evergreens or removing dry tips until after new growth appears the following spring.
If high tides encroach upon your property, salt will likely form a crust on the soil's surface, leading to dehydration. Most plants won't survive such devastation, but the soil can be restored: Water deeply, then spread gypsum over the soil. It will react with the salt to form sodium sulfate, which will wash through the ground with repeated waterings. Continue watering deeply for the rest of the year.
Jessica Damiano writes regularly about gardening for The Associated Press. A master gardener and educator, she writes The Weekly Dirt newsletter and creates an annual Gardening Calendar of daily gardening tips.