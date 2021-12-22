Convicted murderer now charged with hurting infant boy in Metro East

EDWARDSVILLE — A Wood River man who pleaded guilty to killing his father in 1993 is accused of striking a 6-month-old boy.

Shannon L. Musgraves, 44, of Wood River, was charged Dec. 17 with aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, and two counts of domestic battery (second subsequent offense), both Class 4 felonies.

The case was presented by the Wood River Police Department.

According to court documents, on Dec. 15 Musgraves allegedly struck a 6-month-old boy described in court documents as a family or household member, causing bruising and abrasions to the infant's head and torso. Musgraves allegedly struck the infant in the head with a ball.

His bail was set at $63,000.

In 1993 Musgraves, then 16, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of his father, Hollis Musgraves, an Alton city employee. According to court documents, Shannon Musgraves told police he shot his father six times but did not mean to kill him.

Court documents state that Musgraves had become upset with his father because of a remark Hollis Musgraves made about his mother.

Shannon Musgrave was sentenced to 30 years in prison. But at that time, Illinois law allowed a day off the sentence for each "good day" he served.

In March 2014, Shannon Musgraves was arrested and convicted in federal district court for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He received a 46-month sentence.

Musgraves also was convicted of domestic battery in Morgan County in 2013.

