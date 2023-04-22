CHICAGO - Chicago police were looking for the hit-and-run motorist who killed a 45-year-old construction worker on North DuSable Lake Shore Drive late Friday.
About 10:50 p.m., Kenneth M. Hernandez had been standing in a closed lane near a construction or street sweeping vehicle when a black car rammed into him and left the scene, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office and police.
Hernandez, of the 6200 block of South Mulligan Avenue on the Southwest Side, was dead on the scene of multiple injuries from an “automobile striking construction worker,” the medical examiner’s office office said. His death was ruled an accident.
A two months-long project to resurface N. DuSable Lake Shore Drive had been set to begin last Sunday, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. Construction had been slated to resume at 8 p.m. Saturday between LaSalle Drive and Irving Park Road, which includes the site where the crash occurred.
Police said Hernandez was not an Illinois Department of Transportation worker and the CDOT did not immediately respond to questions about the crash Saturday afternoon.
The police department is investigating the fatal hit-and-run and the driver of the black sedan is not in custody, police added. The department did not have more details about the car to share late Saturday afternoon.
