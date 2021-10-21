Collinsville man sold methamphetamine to a DEA informant. Now he's going to prison

A Collinsville man received a prison sentence in federal court on Monday for distribution of methamphetamine.

Deonta J. Thomas, 29, of Collinsville was sentenced in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Illinois to 10 years in prison for distributing the drug in 2018. He pleaded guilty in May.

According to federal court documents, Thomas sold approximately 442 grams of methamphetamine for $2,800 to a confidential informant working for the Drug Enforcement Administration at the Casino Queen in East St. Louis on Sept. 27, 2018.

Thomas will also serve a three-year term of supervised release after he is released from the Bureau of Prisons. In addition, he was ordered to pay a $500 fine.

