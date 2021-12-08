Closing arguments begin in Smollett’s trial

Closing arguments began in the trial of Jussie Smollett Wednesday, with a special prosecutor on the case saying the former “Empire” actor not only committed a crime by falsely reporting a hate crime, what he did was “just plain wrong.”

Prosecutor Dan Webb also told the jury that Smollett lied repeatedly during his two days on the witness stand, tailoring his testimony to fit certain aspects of the evidence.

Webb began his remarks by telling jurors the allegations against Smollett were relatively simple: He falsely reported a fake hate crime to the Chicago Police Department as a real hate crime.

“We have proven this by overwhelming evidence,” Webb said.

Not only is what Smollett did a crime, Webb said, “beyond that it’s just plain wrong to just outright denigrate” something as serious as a hate crime. Webb said it was particularly egregious for Smollett to make sure his plan “had words and symbols” emblematic of this country’s racist past — including a noose and the use of the N-word.

He also said Smollett’s false allegations cost the police enormous resources to investigate.

Webb said prosecutors have overwhelming evidence corroborating that the two key witnesses, brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, told police the truth about Smollett’s plan to pay them to commit the hoax beating, yell racial and homophobic slurs, pour bleach on him and put a makeshift noose around his neck.

Smollett “tailored his testimony” to fit what he couldn’t deny, like surveillance footage, and lie about the rest, Webb said. He said Smollett’s initial story to police that one of his attackers appeared to be white was all part of the hoax.

“If I say it was whites, that makes it more real,” Webb says. “It gives it more credibility (that it was a hate attack).”

Smollett testified Tuesday that he didn’t know who attacked him, and that he only got a look at one assailant, who was wearing a ski mask. Webb argued it was ludicrous for him to say that, since there’s been copious evidence that it was in fact the Osundairo brothers.

“I don’t think there can be any doubt in anyone’s mind who sat through this evidence that is was the Osundairo brothers, who are Black, who attacked him,” Webb said.

Webb also ridiculed Smollett’s account that he left his apartment shortly before 2 a.m. during one of the coldest nights in years to go to get eggs at a nearby Walgreens.

“That makes no sense and that is false testimony,” Webb said.

Webb took jurors through a list of six key things that he said “destroy” Smollett’s credibility. The first was that Smollett had refused to turn over evidence to police, something no real crime victim would do.

Webb said Smollett refused to turn over his cell phone because it would show he was in recent communication with one of the brothers who was in on the hoax. “The last thing Mr. Smollett wanted was for police to reach out to (Abimbola) Osundairo,” he said.

Webb says Smollett refused to turn over his limited medical records because he didn’t want police “poking around” and finding out that his injuries weren’t serious. “He knew that they had pulled their punches,” Webb said. “He knew his injuries weren’t serious. So he said, ‘No.’”

The next key, Webb said, was that Smollett refused to give a DNA sample. Smollett testified he was a private person, but Webb said the simple swab test was non-invasive and that “no real victim of a hate crime would decline to give” it to police.

“He didn’t want them looking at that rope for DNA because what if Bola or Ola’s DNA is on there?” Webb said.

The way the rope was put around Smollett’s neck, Webb says, also undermines his credibility. He’s showing jurors the surveillance image of the rope loosely around his neck shortly after the attack. By the time police get there, the rope is closer to his throat.

Smollett testified that he had taken the rope off briefly while changing clothes before the police arrived, but never tampered with it.

“His so called explanation for jimmying with the rope got blown out of the courtroom yesterday,” Webb said. “If he was innocent, the real victim of a hate crime, why would he be jimmying and monkeying around with the rope? He made it look worse, and he got caught.”

Webb also blasted other aspects of Smollett’s story. including that that he and Bola were going to work out the morning of the attack, and that’s why he was texting him from New York, where his flight had been delayed the night of the attack.

Yet there was no evidence after the attack that the workout was ever canceled, Webb said. “That workout story was a bunch of hooey, not true at all,” he said.

After the brothers were arrested about two weeks after the assault, Smollett initially said he would sign complaints against them, Webb said. But after speaking to his attorney, he changed his mind and would not sign the complaint after all.

Instead, Webb said, Smollett sent a text of “support” to Abel Osundairo while he was still in custody, saying he believed “1000 %” that the brothers were not involved. Webb said the text had only one real purpose.

“He wants the brothers to think we can keep our mouths shut. Mr. Smollett is gonna keep his mouth shut and no one will ever know what happened,” Webb says. “He’s hoping they don’t cooperate.”

The arguments started just before 9:30 a.m., capping off a seven-day trial that has captured nationwide attention.

The jury is expected to begin deliberating as soon as Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors contend Smollett staged a phony hate crime attack on himself with the help of two brothers, directing one of them to pull his punches and the other to put a noose around his neck and pour bleach on him.

Smollett’s defense is adamant that the attack was real, and Smollett never orchestrated any kind of hoax — an assertion that Smollett stuck to for hours during his own time on the witness stand this week.

Smollett faces six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly giving false information to the police about the attack.

The alleged racial and homophobic attack on the then-“Empire” actor on a frigid night in January 2019 led to one of the most momentous minor felony cases in Cook County history.

Under an international media spotlight, the case spiraled into a tangle of rumors and culture-war flashpoints, competing lawsuits, a special prosecutor’s investigation, and a political crisis for Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

But jurors will be tasked with determining only one thing: Whether Smollett, in fact, staged the attack on himself, then lied to police about it.

