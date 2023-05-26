Gift this article
CHICAGO — A Chicago woman says she was beaten and her French bulldog was stolen at gunpoint as she was taking it for a walk in her northwest side neighborhood.
Alicja Pierzchala, 64, told reporters that the attack occurred Wednesday evening in Portage Park.
"I just walk with my Peppa," Pierzchala said. "She was sniffing, walking, all of a sudden behind of me I felt pressure."
Pierzchala said she struggled with the gunman and was later treated at a hospital for cuts to her wrists, forehead and a concussion.
She adopted Peppa nearly two months ago.
No arrests have been made, police said.
In 2021, a dog walker for pop star Lady Gaga was shot and wounded and two of the singer's French bulldogs were taken during an armed robbery in Hollywood.
The man was walking three of Lady Gaga's dogs at the time but one escaped.
Authorities have said it was a coincidence that the dogs belonged to the singer and that the motive for the theft was the value of the French bulldogs, a breed that can run into the thousands of dollars.
The man who shot the dog walker and stole the dogs was later arrested and sentenced to 21 years in prison.
