Chicago Transit Authority worker charged after shooting

CHICAGO — A Chicago Transit Authority worker faces two felony charges after allegedly shooting a man inside a Red Line station, police and the agency said.
The 53-year-old worker was charged with attempted murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was arrested moments after the shooting early Saturday morning, police said.
The victim, identified as a 37-year-old man, was hospitalized in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his back, abdomen and left leg, police said.
The victim had been disturbing customers in the train station, police said. He pushed the staffer to the ground and fled down stairs, but the CTA worker got up and fired shots, hitting the man, police said.
CTA said the worker was employed as a customer assistant and was not allowed to carry a firearm.
"Based on our own investigation, we can also confirm that this employee was in violation of several CTA workforce rules, including one that expressly prohibits the possession of a firearm," the agency said in a statement.
The CTA is "pursuing termination" of the employee, the agency said.
1 of 8
Todd Hanneken 1 032522.JPG
The Illinois State Police Troopers embrace after service for Senior Master Trooper Todd Hanneken's name to the memorial wall in the ISP Memorial Park located at 615 E. Lawrence Ave. in Springfield.
Shelley Hanneken speaks about her husband on Friday during a ceremony commemorating the addition of Senior Master Trooper Todd Hanneken's name to the memorial wall in the Illinois State Police Memorial Park located at 615 E. Lawrence Ave. in Springfield. Hanneken died on duty.
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Heritage Foundation hosted a ceremony commemorating the addition of Senior Master Trooper Todd Hanneken's name to the memorial wall in the ISP Memorial Park located at 615 E. Lawrence Ave. in Springfield.
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Heritage Foundation hosted a ceremony commemorating the addition of Senior Master Trooper Todd Hanneken's name to the memorial wall in the ISP Memorial Park located at 615 East Lawrence Avenue in Springfield, IL.
The Illinois State Police Honor Guard participates during a ceremony commemorating the addition of Senior Master Trooper Todd Hanneken's name to the memorial wall in the ISP Memorial Park located at 615 East Lawrence Avenue in Springfield, IL.
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Heritage Foundation hosted a ceremony commemorating the addition of Senior Master Trooper Todd Hanneken's name to the memorial wall in the ISP Memorial Park located at 615 East Lawrence Avenue in Springfield, IL.
Shelley Hanneken speaks about her husband on Friday during a ceremony commemorating the addition of Senior Master Trooper Todd Hanneken's name to the memorial wall in the ISP Memorial Park located at 615 East Lawrence Avenue in Springfield, IL.
Fallen Trooper Todd Hanneken's name added to ISP memorial wall
Senior Master Trooper Todd Hanneken's name was added to the memorial wall in the ISP Memorial Park located at 615 East Lawrence Avenue in Springfield, IL.
1 of 8
Todd Hanneken 1 032522.JPG
The Illinois State Police Troopers embrace after service for Senior Master Trooper Todd Hanneken's name to the memorial wall in the ISP Memorial Park located at 615 E. Lawrence Ave. in Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Todd Hanneken 2 032522.JPG
Shelley Hanneken speaks about her husband on Friday during a ceremony commemorating the addition of Senior Master Trooper Todd Hanneken's name to the memorial wall in the Illinois State Police Memorial Park located at 615 E. Lawrence Ave. in Springfield. Hanneken died on duty.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Todd Hanneken 5 032522.JPG
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Heritage Foundation hosted a ceremony commemorating the addition of Senior Master Trooper Todd Hanneken's name to the memorial wall in the ISP Memorial Park located at 615 E. Lawrence Ave. in Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Todd Hanneken 6 032522.JPG
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Heritage Foundation hosted a ceremony commemorating the addition of Senior Master Trooper Todd Hanneken's name to the memorial wall in the ISP Memorial Park located at 615 East Lawrence Avenue in Springfield, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Todd Hanneken 7 032522.JPG
The Illinois State Police Honor Guard participates during a ceremony commemorating the addition of Senior Master Trooper Todd Hanneken's name to the memorial wall in the ISP Memorial Park located at 615 East Lawrence Avenue in Springfield, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Todd Hanneken 8 032522.JPG
"The letters on this wall form a message for all who come here, and all who see and read these many, many names. The letters on this wall say 'remember'," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Todd Hanneken 9 032522.JPG
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Heritage Foundation hosted a ceremony commemorating the addition of Senior Master Trooper Todd Hanneken's name to the memorial wall in the ISP Memorial Park located at 615 East Lawrence Avenue in Springfield, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Todd Hanneken 10 032522.JPG
Shelley Hanneken speaks about her husband on Friday during a ceremony commemorating the addition of Senior Master Trooper Todd Hanneken's name to the memorial wall in the ISP Memorial Park located at 615 East Lawrence Avenue in Springfield, IL.