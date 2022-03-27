Chicago Transit Authority worker charged after shooting

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHICAGO — A Chicago Transit Authority worker faces two felony charges after allegedly shooting a man inside a Red Line station, police and the agency said.

The 53-year-old worker was charged with attempted murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was arrested moments after the shooting early Saturday morning, police said.

The victim, identified as a 37-year-old man, was hospitalized in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his back, abdomen and left leg, police said.

The victim had been disturbing customers in the train station, police said. He pushed the staffer to the ground and fled down stairs, but the CTA worker got up and fired shots, hitting the man, police said.

CTA said the worker was employed as a customer assistant and was not allowed to carry a firearm.

"Based on our own investigation, we can also confirm that this employee was in violation of several CTA workforce rules, including one that expressly prohibits the possession of a firearm," the agency said in a statement.

The CTA is "pursuing termination" of the employee, the agency said.

