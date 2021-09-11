Chicago teen charged in carjacking, armed robbery

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was charged Saturday morning and accused in a carjacking that happened in the South Loop and an armed robbery that occurred in the River North neighborhood, Chicago police said.
The teenage boy was charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking, one count of armed robbery and one count of receiving and possessing a stolen vehicle, police said.
The boy, who is not being named due to his age, was identified as the person who took a 54-year-old man’s vehicle by force Wednesday in the 200 block of West 22nd Place. He also was accused of taking a 39-year-old woman’s property Thursday in the 600 block of North LaSalle Drive, police said.
The teenage boy was arrested Friday in the 8000 block of South Aberdeen Street after he was identified as the person who was in possession of another stolen vehicle taken July 14 in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue, police said.
The boy was scheduled to appear in juvenile bond court Saturday.
