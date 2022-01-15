Chicago stabbing leaves 82-year-old woman and dog dead

CHICAGO - A 30-year-old woman was due in court Saturday after allegedly stabbing a dog and an 82-year-old woman to death a week ago at her Rogers Park neighborhood home, Chicago police said.

Another woman, 60, was injured but survived.

Jordan Shipp, of the 2100 block of West Birchwood Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated cruelty to animals, police said.

Shipp was identified as the person who stabbed an 82-year-old woman to death, stabbed another woman, 60, several times, and stabbed a dog to death on Jan. 8 at the Birchwood Avenue address, police said.

She was arrested Friday in the 5100 block of North California Avenue and is due in bond court later Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0