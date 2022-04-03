Chicago shootings, homicides down this year compared with 2021, but experts are wary

CHICAGO - In the first three months of 2022, both fatal and nonfatal shootings were down in Chicago. And while those are welcome statistics in the wake of a two-year surge in gun violence, experts cautioned it’s too early to say whether the city is finally coming off a period of high crime.

According to Chicago Police Department official data released Friday, shooting incidents were down — from 582 as of March 31, 2021, to 508 this year. There had been 10 fewer homicides, with a total of 128 so far this year, police reported.

Additional statistics posted on the city of Chicago data portal also showed declines in the number of shooting victims, including in some of the city’s least safe communities, such as Austin, Englewood, Greater Grand Crossing and North Lawndale. Overall, the number of people killed in shootings was down 11% and the number of injured was down 16%.

The number of people carjacked, according to the city of Chicago portal, was up 3%.

But the overall declines, which came during the traditionally less violent months, offer little in the way of knowing yet whether Chicago is reversing the deadly two-year 60% gun-violence spike that happened in the wake of the pandemic and a national reckoning on policing in America, experts said.

Last year at this time fatal and nonfatal shootings were still on an upward trend, continuing the dramatic story of 2020 when the entire nation faced a significant and sudden spike in gun-related violence.

Several leaders interviewed by the Tribune expressed measured optimism, including the head of the city’s new Community Safety Coordination Center, which will serve as the nerve center for citywide responses to reducing violence and increasing public safety.

“We’re a group of people that come from all different departments. Many of our staff live in the communities that we’re working to serve, in terms of the more violent communities,” Tamara Mahal, chief coordination officer of the center, said in an interview last week. “So I think we have a sense of realism about what the past two years have been like and the challenge that our communities face every day.”

Downtown still a concern

The violence of the past two years affected nearly all parts of the city, widening the gap between the safest and least safe parts of the city. There were also surges and increases in violence in the city’s economic center downtown and in communities that have traditionally been safer.

Without a doubt, worry remains very high around Chicago.

“The first quarter last year was devastating,” said Arne Duncan, the managing partner of Chicago CRED, one of three major violence reduction organizations in the city. “And we never recovered. I just don’t think our city can sustain or withstand a third consecutive year.”

In an op-ed piece published last week in Crain’s Chicago Business, major downtown trade and civic organizations sounded an alarm as well about the violence in the city’s central business district, noting the billions in property taxes generated along the Magnificent Mile as well as the jobs created by the retail and hospitality industries. While the opinion piece credited the CTA with announcing recently it would be adding security to train lines, the authors argued more was needed.

“We would also like to see more police officers and security guards visible and active in high-crime areas, both in the neighborhoods and downtown,” the article stated.

Others have also expressed hope that downtown reopening as the pandemic ebbs will help deter some of the violence. More activity and busier streets are natural deterrents, experts said.

The burden of Chicago’s gun violence is still felt most in Chicago’s Black and Hispanic neighborhoods on the South and West sides.

Asiaha Butler, a longtime organizer in Englewood, has seen crime fluctuate over the years. And she is well aware of the new efforts underway, including the influx of new federal dollars and citywide coordination plans.

Butler said people remain fearful, so she hopes the efforts work.

“Things here still erupt, and the weather has been partly cold,” she said. “I am hoping some of the resources that are coming down are actually making it to these efforts. It shouldn’t be a story that crime is down. That should hopefully be the norm.”

In response to questions about strategies for the warmer months, the Chicago police issued a statement Friday saying it was maintaining a “commitment to visibility, engagement, and collaboration in every neighborhood.”

The department has also identified the 55 most dangerous police beats for an increased presence, the statement said.

The national spike in gun violence has resulted in the dedication of billions of dollars in federal funding that will be put toward violence prevention in cities across the country, including Chicago.

Some were also insistent on taking a moment to celebrate the start of the year.

“I’ll take the first quarter of 2022 over the first quarter of 2021 any day,” Duncan said. “The first quarter is a step, just a step, in the right direction.”

Reduction efforts continue

Even before the surge, a civilian-led and largely privately funded effort was underway to address Chicago’s gun violence. The city also had opened a violence prevention office.

By 2019, the city had appeared to reverse a one-year 50% increase in gun violence that happened in 2016. That was the same year Chicago faced its own policing crisis when the release of video footage of an on-duty Chicago police officer shooting a teenager 16 times led to sustained protests, a rare murder conviction for the officer, the firing of the police superintendent and a Department of Justice investigation.

The city soon found itself under a court-ordered mandate to make massive changes to the Police Department.

Together, the mandate for the department to address years of civil rights abuses and the emerging violence-reduction infrastructure injected a measure of hope that the city would finally address its gun-violence problem.

Then the pandemic and resulting lockdowns hit, causing massive economic stress and forcing the shutdown of major institutions, including schools, libraries and parks. That was followed by the May 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, which drew national outrage and led to widespread criticism of policing and more protests.

Preparation for the months ahead has already begun among community violence prevention groups, who were already meeting regularly, focused largely on the South and West side communities that are the least safe.

CRED has hosted a 10-week training session for outreach and community organizations that focused on the most violent parts of the city, Duncan said. It was a gathering to analyze data and discuss ways to “drill down” on conflicts and share information about how to “work smarter.”

“It was palpable in the room, a greater sense of trust and collaboration,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mahal said all city department heads are already working to address violence, with an eye on the summer months. The center will be tracking the work and offering support to see if there is an impact, she added.

Key to the effort, she said, was the center providing more immediate coordination between the city and the many organizations that have been working for years to reduce violence.

“It’s the foundational work that needs to occur that the government can support. That we think will be the thing that makes the difference,” she said.

More programming is set to launch, with the center offering both funding and logistical supports in the neighborhoods, Mahal said. The center is also helping to connect individuals to social services. And the city is currently assessing the “physical environment” on the most violent blocks to start addressing lighting, potholes and vacant, overgrown lots.

“We understand the role the physical environment plays in violence and, quite frankly, in community trust,” she said.

As for the crime data, Mahal said her office is also tracking the stats daily by community and that June, July and August will as usual be the critical months. They do celebrate the “small wins,” she said. But they also understand the scope of the problem.

“We’re steady. We’re dedicated to the work,” Mahal said. “But I think across the board we are maintaining a level of realism about what could happen.”

