Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’ dies after severe burns from gasoline attack

Joseph Kromelis, a fixture well known in downtown Chicago streets as “Walking Man,” has died months after he was set on fire in May while sleeping on the street.
According to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, Kromelis, 75, died Sunday evening. The office said Kromelis had been hospitalized since his attack but did not disclose the cause of death.
Kromelis, recognized by his long, wavy white hair, mustache and signature coat, was sleeping under blankets on the 400 block of North Lower Wabash Avenue when police said 27-year-old Joseph Guardia doused Kromelis in gasoline and set him on fire. Severe burns sustained from the attack covered more than half of his body.
By late June, Kromelis appeared to be recovering faster than authorities initially expected, improving his condition from critical to serious.
Guardia told Cook County authorities that he attacked Kromelis because he’s an “angry person,” providing no other motive. Guardia was captured on surveillance footage stood silently over Kromelis’ body for 16 seconds. He then walked to a nearby intersection and returned to pour gasoline over Kromelis’ head. Kromelis’ upper body went up in flames.
The attack is the second that the “Walking Man” suffered in six years. In 2016, Kromelis was beaten by an individual carrying a baseball bat. The attack left him hospitalized for several weeks. In response, community members rallied around the local celebrity and raised more than $33,000 on a GoFundMe page in support of his recovery. At least two GoFundMe’s were created in the wake of the May 25 attack, with each raising about $5,000 for Kromelis.
Guardia is charged with attempted murder and arson.
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Illinois
Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in
2019. The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity. Stacker compiled a list of counties in Illinois with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America. Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019. You may also like: Best counties to live in Illinois
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Bond County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%
Canva
#49. Pike County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 520
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%
Mingusboodle // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Bureau County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,050
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%
Kepper66 // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Greene County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%
Boscophotos // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Randolph County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 920
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%
Canva
#44. Scott County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Jasper County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%
Canva
#42. Clark County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%
Canva
#41. Kankakee County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,850
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%
MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Macoupin County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,490
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%
Coalfather // Wikimedia Commons
#39. LaSalle County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%
Teemu08 // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Calhoun County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Peoria County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%
Canva
#36. Livingston County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Rock Island County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,090
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Sangamon County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,990
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#33. White County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 480
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Fulton County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,110
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%
Canva
#31. Stephenson County
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%
Canva
#30. Williamson County
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%
Canva
#29. Ford County
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 490
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%
Canva
#28. Hancock County
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 620
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%
Canva
#27. Morgan County
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,070
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#26. St. Clair County
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 10,290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%
Xing979 // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Coles County
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,600
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Wayne County
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%
Canva
#23. Stark County
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 210
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%
Canva
#22. Winnebago County
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 11,820
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%
Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia
#21. Mason County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%
Canva
#20. Knox County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%
Canva
#19. Clay County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Fayette County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%
Canva
#17. Massac County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Macon County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%
Archedamian // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Perry County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 760
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Montgomery County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,080
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%
Canva
#13. Jackson County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%
Canva
#12. Union County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 680
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%
Canva
#11. Pope County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Hardin County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Lawrence County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%
Canva
#8. Marion County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Franklin County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Vermilion County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Jefferson County
- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%
Canva
#4. Saline County
- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%
Canva
#3. Gallatin County
- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 230
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%
Canva
#2. Pulaski County
- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Alexander County
- Child food insecurity rate: 28.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
