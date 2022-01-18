Chicago rapper Vic Mensa arrested on drug charges at Dulles Airport

A Chicago rapper was arrested at Washington Dulles International Airport on Saturday after U.S. customs agents reported they found a cache of drugs in his baggage, officials said.

Vic Mensa, 28, arrived at the Virginia airport about 7 a.m. on board a flight from Ghana, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. During a secondary examination of his baggage, customs officers found the drugs, including about 41 grams of liquid LSD, about 124 grams of psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of psilocybin gummies and six grams of psilocybin mushrooms, the release said.