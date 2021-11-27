Chicago police warn businesses of smash-and-grab thefts

CHICAGO — Police are alerting businesses in Chicago to recent thefts of purses at retail shops.
Five thefts have been reported between Oct. 22 and Nov. 19 along North Michigan Avenue and North Rush Street involving up to 10 teens or young adults who enter and leave quickly, police said Friday in a release.
The thieves flee in vehicles, most of which were reported stolen.
Friday evening, three men walked into a Foot Locker in Chicago's West Elsdon neighborhood and tossed merchandise into trash bags before fleeing, WBBM-TV reported.
Smash-and-grab crimes at high-end stores are rising in some parts of the country. Groups of people — often masked and dressed in black — smash windows and display cases then snatch as many items as possible before running out to waiting vehicles.
Stores throughout San Francisco's Bay Area have been hit this month as thieves, some carrying crowbars and hammers, smashed glass cases and window displays, stealing jewelry, sunglasses, suitcases and other merchandise.
Those thefts are believed to be part of sophisticated criminal networks that recruit mainly young people to steal merchandise in stores throughout the country then sell it in online marketplaces.
48 photos of Bears victory over Lions
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell yells from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton holds a silver football trophy after the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff runs onto the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Members of the Detroit Lions cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) runs a pattern during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) runs a pattern during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Christian Jones reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears center Sam Mustipher plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears offensive tackle Larry Borom plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) is pulled down by Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears offensive tackle Jason Peters plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) goes up against Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney runs a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Christian Jones plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney runs a pattern during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes in the second half adopted during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions defensive end Jessie Lemonier (52) outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) and defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike (75) try to block a field goal attempt in the second half against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) rushes in the second half against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes in the second half against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos (2) on the sideline in the second half against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
