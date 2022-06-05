Chicago police officer shot, taken to hospital

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was shot Sunday on Chicago's South Side, according to fire and police officials.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted Sunday afternoon that an officer from the department's 7th District had been shot was was being transported to the University of Chicago Hospital. The Chicago Tribune reported that Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said he believed the officer's wounds were not life-threatening.

WGN-TV reported that a male suspect was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. It wasn't immediately clear how the suspect was injured.

The incident marks the third time in a week a law enforcement officer has been shot in Chicago.

A Chicago police officer was shot Wednesday after she tried to make a traffic stop in the same neighborhood where Sunday's shooting occurred, the Chicago Tribune reported. She was taken to a hospital and was last listed in critical but stable condition. No one has been arrested in connection with that shooting.

An officer with the U.S. Marshals Service's fugitive apprehension team and his police dog were shot Thursday on the city's Northwest Side while serving a warrant. The officer was shot in the hand but declined to be taken to a hospital. The dog was in intensive care at an emergency veterinary hospital as of Friday.

The alleged shooter, 19-year-old Tarrion Johnson, has been charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, aggravated cruelty to animals and injury to a police animal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0