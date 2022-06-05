 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Chicago police officer shot, taken to hospital

  • 0

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was shot Sunday on Chicago's South Side, according to fire and police officials.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted Sunday afternoon that an officer from the department's 7th District had been shot was was being transported to the University of Chicago Hospital. The Chicago Tribune reported that Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said he believed the officer's wounds were not life-threatening.

WGN-TV reported that a male suspect was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. It wasn't immediately clear how the suspect was injured.

The incident marks the third time in a week a law enforcement officer has been shot in Chicago.

8-year-old girl shot by 12-year-old neighbor playing with gun in Chicago backyard, police say

A Chicago police officer was shot Wednesday after she tried to make a traffic stop in the same neighborhood where Sunday's shooting occurred, the Chicago Tribune reported. She was taken to a hospital and was last listed in critical but stable condition. No one has been arrested in connection with that shooting.

An officer with the U.S. Marshals Service's fugitive apprehension team and his police dog were shot Thursday on the city's Northwest Side while serving a warrant. The officer was shot in the hand but declined to be taken to a hospital. The dog was in intensive care at an emergency veterinary hospital as of Friday.

The alleged shooter, 19-year-old Tarrion Johnson, has been charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, aggravated cruelty to animals and injury to a police animal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Abortion rights advocates say they need more men's voices

Abortion rights advocates say they need more men's voices

According to polls, a majority of American men say they support some level of access to abortion. And history is replete with men who have played active roles in supporting abortion. Still, there is room for a lot more who are willing to speak out and be active in the political battles.

Watch Now: Related Video

Drag queen preaches on 'ultimate acceptance' at Bloomington service

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News