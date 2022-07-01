Chicago police officer shot, condition unknown

A Chicago police officer was shot Friday morning, a police department spokesman said.

The officer was transported to Stroger Hospital and their condition is unknown, Chicago Police department spokesman Tom Ahern said on Twitter. The officer served in the department’s 12th District, he added. The 12th District covers the Near West side.

The offender is being sought, Ahern said.

The police officer was transported in a police car, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said.

A man in police custody with lacerations was transported by the Chicago Fire Department from a nearby location that wasn’t the exact scene of the shooting, he added. It is currently unclear if the man was involved in the police shooting, Langford said.

Outside Stroger Hospital Friday morning, a helicopter hovered loudly overhead while several unmarked police squad cars with their lights on arrive at the ER.

Rain drops fell briefly from the overcast sky as at least five officers directed traffic into and within the parking lot. Five others linger in front of the emergency room talking to one another and taking phone calls.

In early June, officers were shot in three separate incidents. A man shot police Officer Erik Moreno during a traffic stop in Englewood on June 5. Moreno was released from the hospital a week later.

Just four days before, another officer had been shot during a late afternoon traffic stop in Englewood. That officer, who police said was seriously wounded in the incident, was also released from the hospital following the shooting.

That same week, a US Marshals officer was shot in the hand and a police dog was also struck by bullets while serving a warrant on the Northwest Side. The officer had declined hospital treatment.

