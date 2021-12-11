Chicago police officer charged in fatal shooting of 29-year-old woman

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was charged with first-degree murder in the Thursday homicide of a 29-year-old woman who was found shot in the chin in the Galewood neighborhood, police said.

Pierre Tyler, 29, of the 100 block of North Leavitt Street, was charged with first degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Andris B. Wofford, who died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office and the Police Department.

An autopsy Friday determined her death was a homicide.

Earlier officials said a Chicago police officer was under arrest and being questioned by Area 5 detectives, according to Officer Steve Rusanov, a police spokesman. The officer was “relieved of police powers,” Rusanov said.

Thursday, officers responding to a wellbeing check found Wofford with a gunshot wound to the chin, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tyler was identified as the person who allegedly shot Wofford. He was placed into custody, charged and scheduled Saturday to appear at a bail hearing.

