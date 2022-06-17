Chicago police hunt for driver who fatally struck boy, 11

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for a driver who ran over and killed an 11-year-old boy who was crossing a street and then drove off.

The boy, Jalon James, died at a hospital Thursday following the collision about 10 a.m. that day in the city's Lawndale neighborhood, police said.

The boy was dragged half a block by an SUV before the driver struck another vehicle, stopped briefly, then sped off, police said.

Officers found the wanted vehicle abandoned later that morning on another street nearby, police said. Someone had removed the vehicle's license plates.

The driver remained at large Friday.

The boy was going to buy milk with his brother when he was struck, his cousin, Devonna Gates, told WLS-TV. He and his twin turned 11 in April, she said.

"He has a family that really loves him; he's an honor roll student. And it's all messed up. He didn't get to live his life. This is not God's work; this is the devil. It's just a messed up situation," Gates said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0