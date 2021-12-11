Chicago paying $1.2M over police shooting of 14-year-old

CHICAGO — The family of a 14-year-old boy fatally shot by a Chicago police officer more than seven years ago has reached a $1.2 million lawsuit settlement with city officials.
The family had disputed accounts from the officer that Pedro Rios Jr. pointed a gun at the officer multiple times during a foot chase before the officer shot the teen in July 2014.
Rios family attorney Mark Brown told the Chicago Sun-Times that the case was weeks away from a trial when the settlement was reach. Brown said that while Rios was carrying a gun at the time, there wasn't evidence that he pulled it from his waistband before he was shot in the back.
Chicago's Independent Police Review Authority, which preceded the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, investigated the shooting and ruled it justified.
"It is possible if not likely" that Rios "turned to see whether and how closely the officer was in pursuit and, in so doing, gave the officer the impression that he was threatening use of the gun," the authority's final report said.
A City Council committee was scheduled to consider the settlement on Monday.
Photos: Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville destroyed by storm, killing some inside
An Edwardsville police SUV sits at the scene where crews are conducting search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville on Saturday. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse, with confirmed, fatalities according to police.
Daniel Shular,
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville is partially collapsed after being hit by a tornado on Friday.
Robert Cohen,
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville, IL on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021. (Credit: Fox2/KTVI-TV)
Fox2/KTVI-TV
Amazon trucks park on Interstate 255 as employees watch activity at the distribution center in Edwardsville, which partially collapsed after being hit by a tornado on Friday.
Robert Cohen,
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville on Saturday morning.
Fox2/KTVI-TV
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville, IL on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021. (Credit: Fox2/KTVI-TV)
Fox2/KTVI-TV
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville on Saturday morning.
Fox2/KTVI-TV
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville, IL on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021. (Credit: Fox2/KTVI-TV)
Fox2/KTVI-TV
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville on Saturday morning.
Fox2/KTVI-TV
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville on Saturday morning.
Fox2/KTVI-TV
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville, IL on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021. (Credit: Fox2/KTVI-TV)
Fox2/KTVI-TV
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville, IL on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021. (Credit: Fox2/KTVI-TV)
Fox2/KTVI-TV
Delivery vehicles sit crushed or damaged from debris as crews move in equipment for search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatlities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
Crews move in heavy equipment for search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
Crews move in heavy equipment for search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday night.
ROBERT COHEN, ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH
Lightning strikes over the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville after a first wave of storms partially collapsed the building after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday.
Robert Cohen,
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday.
Robert Cohen,
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday.
Robert Cohen,
Crews use an excavator to pull down pieces of a damaged roof during search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, after overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse. Photo by Daniel Shular,
dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.