 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Chicago panel to weigh $2M settlement in fatal police chase

  • 0

CHICAGO — A man whose wife was struck and killed by a car being pursued by Chicago police officers will receive $2 million if a city committee approves a proposed settlement over her death.

The Chicago City Council's Finance Committee is set on Monday to consider the settlement involving Julia Lynn Callaway, who was struck so violently in May 2018 her body was thrown 50 feet into the air.

If the settlement is approved, the money would go to her widower, David Brown, the minister of Shiloh Baptist Church, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Attorney middleman who bribed Chicago cops for access to crash reports gets 1 year in prison

Brown had taken his 55-year-old wife shopping for Mother's Day when she was struck and killed along a sidewalk in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood by a car fleeing a traffic stop.

Officers claimed to have smelled a "strong odor of cannabis" coming from Curtis Pugh's car before they pulled up next to his vehicle, prompting Pugh to speed away with two passengers inside.

He was pursued by officers as he swerved through traffic, running stop signs and red lights before he drove onto a sidewalk, fatally struck Callaway and also injured a 31-year-old man.

According to new data, the number of reported hate crimes nationwide against Asian Americans and African Americans sharply increased in 2020.

Pugh, then 22, acknowledged leading police on the chase, but said he thought he had enough space to avoid hitting the two pedestrians. The Matteson man was charged with first-degree murder as well as drug and traffic offenses.

Pugh remains incarcerated for convictions related to the incident.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Bloomington Holiday Expo kicks off Christmas shopping season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News