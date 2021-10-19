Chicago officer shot in face on north side, suspect arrested

 Skip to main content
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening after being shot in the face Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The officer was shot in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the city's north side around 3:30 p.m., Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

Paramedics transported a male officer, about 60 years old, to the hospital, he said.

Police Supt. David Brown said someone inside a store was behaving strangely and officers who were patrolling the area were summoned. A struggle ensued and spread into a parking lot where the suspect fired three shots towards the officer, striking him once, Brown said.

The officer was transported to Illinois Masonifc Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, and the gunman was taken into custody, Brown said.

A suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

No officers returned fire, Brown said

